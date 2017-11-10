Sayyed Nasrallah: Hariri Detained in Saudi, Must Be Set Free Immediately

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 10, 2017

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Nasrallah stressed Friday that the Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri is detained in Saudi and cannot return to Lebanon, adding that KSA’s regime decided to impose on Lebanon a new prime minister and leader for Al-Mustaqbal party.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah central ceremony to mark Imam Hussein (P) Arbaeen and Hezbollah’s Martyr Day, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Saudi falsely thinks it can impose on the Lebanese a new prime minister, adding that all what it has done is provoking the Lebanese to be involved in internal clashes, political disputes, and seditions.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that Saudi provokes a lot of countries against Lebanon and asks its nationals to leave the Lebanese territories, pointing out that what is more danger is that Saudi has offered the Zionist entity billions of dollars to wage a war against Lebanon and Hezbollah.

PM Hariri’s resignation “illegal”



Tackling the recent Lebanese-Saudi crisis, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Saudi decision to force PM Saad Hariri to resign terminated a one-year period of political, security and economic stability, adding that Hezbollah condemns this “blatant” Saudi actions which insults all the Lebanese, not just its prime minister.

“Saudi insulted all the Lebanese by forcing PM Hariri to read a resignation statement written by the Saudis, detaining him, and preventing him from returning to Lebanon.”

Sayyed Nasrallah called for letting Hariri return home, adding that in Lebanon he can take any decision, away from the Saudi interference in the Lebanese domestic affairs.

The Resistance leader maintained that Hariri’s resignation is unconstitutional and illegitimate for it occurred by force, adding that Lebanese government is still in place and that Lebanon is unconcerned with conducting parliamentary consultations before Hariri returns, as some conspirators want.

Sayyed Nasrallah also hailed the “wise leadership of President Michel Aoun in cooperation with the House Speaker Nabih Berri and the national forces,” stressing that this has protected Lebanon’s security and stability.

Hezbollah chief called for a security alert in light of Saudi statements about assassination operations which may strike Lebanon which, according to his eminence, must be also ready to confront any Israeli aggression.

Hezbollah much stronger than ever

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Islamic Resistance is much stronger than ever and ready to make the Zionists pay heavy prices for any war against Lebanon, adding that the Israelis are trying to benefit from the current crisis by supporting the Saudi attack on Hezbollah and all the Lebanese and stirring seditions as in the case of granting the Sunnite Nusra Front terrorists a way to attack the Druze town of Hadar in Syria’s Quneitra.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese army are thoroughly monitoring the Israeli movements, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the Zionist conditions do not allow them to wage a war for the sake of the Saudi interests.

Saudi successive defeats

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Hezbollah understands the Saudi frustration which “is attributed to its successive defeats in Syria, Iraq and Yemen,” adding, “but we do not understand their insulting actions.”

“Saudi supported the terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, backed the separatists in Iraqi Kurdistan and waged a destructive war on Yemen,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, “The Saudis consider that Hezbollah turns criminal if it denounces their crimes against the Yemenis who suffer from war, famine and .”

In order to justify their defeat in Yemen, they blame Iran and Hezbollah and underestimate the capabilities of the Yemeni army and popular committees, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the Yemenis have become able to manufacture sophisticated drones and ballistic missiles.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed at that Saudi even failed to subject Qatar to its political will, adding that its policy which is based on the Bahraini regime against the civilians in that country has led Bahrain into the edge of bankruptcy.

Saudi thinks that Lebanon will be the scapegoat for it is unable to confront Iran, according to Hezbollah chief who warned the Saudis against any miscalculations regarding subjecting the Lebanese national parties that oppose its policies.

“Saudi must set accessible goals, so I do not advise them to aim at eradicating Hezbollah because they will never be able to do that.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that both Saudi and Iran have political influence in Lebanon, but that the Iranian, unlike the Saudis, do not interfere in the Lebanese domestic issues.

Sayyed Nasrallah wondered whether the Saudi actions of intimidating the Lebanese, insulting their prime minister, and stirring seditions among their segments would save them.

Do you want to launch a destructive war against the Lebanese to save them following your approach in Yemen? Sayyed Nasrallah asked the Saudis.

ISIL in final stages

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that ISIL terrorist group is in its final stages in Syria in light of the military battlefield conditions, mentioning the liberation of the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal on the border with Iraq.

“In 2017, we, blessed by the martyrs’ bloody sacrifices, were able to liberate our detained [fighters] and create a deterrent force that is able to protect our country from Israeli greed and from the conspiracy that has been set for the region.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the sacrifices made by the martyrs “enabled us to defeat the Zionist enemy in 2000 when the Greater Israel plot fell and in 2006 when the Great Israel scheme was frustrated,” adding that “We also managed to liberate our territories from the terrorists in 2017.”

Hezbollah now contributes to eradicating the terrorist Wahhabi group of ISIL and its conspiracy against Islam, Prophet Muhammad’s Religion, and the human values after it was established by USA and Saudi, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

Imam Hussein Arbaeen and Hezbollah Martyr Day

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the greatest honor that Holy God gives to a human being is martyrdom on the path of Imam Hussein (P), adding that Hezbollah martyrs represented this loyal and honest sample as they abandoned all the earthly possessions for the sake of the afterlife gifts.

On Imam Hussein (P) Arbaeen, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated condolences to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Mahdi (P) in the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and stressed that 20 million pilgrims have marched in grief and love towards Imam Hussein (P) shrine in Iraq’s Karbala in a distinguished phenomenon, hailing the Iraqis’ generosity displayed by the services they provide the pilgrims with.

“This highlights the Imam’s lofty religious positions and the loyalty as well as sacrificial spirit of his followers.”

“If we want to search for honesty, love and passion we will see that the greatest scene emerges in Karbala. On the road to Hussein, a huge number of your sons sacrificed themselves as martyrs.”

A lot of documentaries can be prepared to tackle the scenes observed on Arbaeen, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that Imam Hussein’s character must be thoroughly studied to unveil the secret of this human phenomenon.

“We meet today to commemorate the Day the Emir of Self-Scarifying martyrs, Ahmad Qasir, ruined the center of “Israeli” ruler in Lebanon.”

Hezbollah Martyr Day refers to the anniversary of the martyrdom bombing operation carried out by martyr Ahmad Kassir who detonated the headquarters of the Israeli military command in southern Lebanon in 1982, according to Sayyed Nasralla.

Hezbollah ceremony was started by a blessed recitation of a number of holy Quranic verses and displaying a dramatic scene whose theme matches the occasion.

Source: Al-Manar Website

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of encouraging Israel to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon. Nasrallah also said that Saudi Arabia is pressuring Arab countries to ban their citizens from traveling to Lebanon.

“Saudi Arabia is encouraging Israel to strike Lebanon, we are not afraid of this of course … This is not an analyze, I’m talking about information, it is [Saudi Arabia] ready to pay dozens of billions of dollars for this” Nasrallah said during a televised speech .

The Hezbollah leader also said that he is sure that former Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri is detained by the Saudi authorities. Nasrallah stressed that Hariri resignation is unconstitutional because it was done “under pressure”.

“All of a sudden, out of nowhere, Saudi Arabia called the prime minister on urgent matter without his aide or advisers, and was forced to tender his resignation, and to read the resignation statement written by them,” Nasrallah said.

During his speech, Nasrallah added that Hezbollah “understands the Saudi anger towards Iran, however it does not understand its response”. He went further and said that Saudi Arabia failed in Yemen, Syria and even against Qatar in the current diplomatic crisis between the countries.

Nasrallah advised Saudi Arabia to not try to “punish or eliminate Hezbollah” because this is “impossible”. He added that Saudi Arabia wants to pressure Lebanon only because it can’t pressure Iran directly.

While Nasrallah indicated that the political situation in Lebanon is boiling due to the Saudi interference in the Lebanese internal matters, he stressed many times that an armed conflict with Israel or Saudi Arabia is not near.

