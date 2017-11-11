Thanks to Syrian & Iraqi Armies, Hezbollah, Iran and Russia, ISIS Defeated In Syria And Iraq

Posted on by michaellee2009

ISIS Defeated In Syria And Iraq – Main Street Media Ignores It

By Pepe Escobar

“Information Clearing House” – Two days ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), supported by Russian air power, finally took control of Albu Kamal – the last Daesh base in the Syria/Iraq border.

One week ago, the Iraqi Army and the PMUs reconquered al-Qaim, on their side of the border. Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the legendary PMU commander, previously had told a small group of us in Baghdad that would happen “in a matter of days”.

It ended up being four – to be exact.

The Syrian forces will now be redeployed northwest, towards Idlib, the last “moderate rebel” stronghold of that thing called Syrian Conquest Front, a.k.a. Nusra Front, a.k.a. al-Qaeda in Syria.

The key point is that Syrian and Iraqi forces have met at the border – with defeated Daesh jihadis scurrying around or turned into roadkill.

This is History in the making.

And right on cue, VIRTUALLY NOTHING about this REAL ON THE GROUND VICTORY OF A REAL WAR ON TERROR is being covered by Western corporate media.

No wonder. Because this was the work of Damascus, Russia, Hezbollah, Iran advisers, Baghdad and the PMUs – actually the “4+1” – and not the US-led “coalition” that includes Wahhabi mongrels House of Saud and UAE – that totally smashes to bits the monochord Washington narrative.

So History in the making must be silenced.

Of course Project Daesh of balkanizing “Syraq” is not dead.

Yet.

The jihadi diaspora – across the desert, towards other fronts (Afghanistan, Philippines, the Caucasus) – is in effect.

The usual suspects – and their proxies/lackeys – simply won’t give up

