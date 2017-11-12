Lebanese Security Forces Arrested Mossad Operative Who Was Planning To Assassinate Sister Of Lebanese Prime Minister – Al-Mayadeen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On November 11, a Lebanese security official told the al-Mayadeen TV that Lebanese security forces arrested an operative of the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency in the southern Sidon city.

The official revealed that the operative was monitoring a convoy with Bahia Hariri, a Lebanese MP and the older sister of Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri. Back on November 4, Saad resigned from his from Saudi Arabia, and claimed that his life was in danger in Lebanon hinting that Hezbollah and Iran were the source of the danger.

According to al-Mayadeen TV, the Mossad operative is 60 years old, and he works as a taxi driver. The official also told al-Mayadeen TV that the operative was trying to recruit people to establish a Mossad cell in Sidon in order to conduct “terrorist attacks”.

However, the Lebanese Ministry of Interior denied al-Mayadeen TV claims in an official statement, and warned from spreading fake news, according to Lebanese media sources.

However, the official website of the Lebanese Minister of Interior does not include a statement that denies the al-Mayadeen TV claims. However, there is a possibility that a paper version of the statement was released to the Lebanese media outlets.

Moreover, the Lebanese State Security, Lebanon’s main intelligence service that arrested a Mossad network month ago, didn’t deny al-Mayadeen TV claims or confirmed it yet.

On November 10, the Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said that the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel are planning a war against Lebanon.

If the al-Mayadeen TV claims are confirmed the Mossad operative might have been working to assassinate Bahia, so Saudi Arabia could blame the assassination on Hezbollah or Iran and use it as an excuse to intervene in Lebanon, or at least to start a civil war there to weaken Hezbollah.

Related

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hariri, Lebanon, MBS, Michel Aoun, MOSSAD, Saudia, USA, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |