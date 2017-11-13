Who have violated the terms of the Lebanese settlement? مَن أخلّ بشروط التسوية اللبنانية؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

نوفمبر 13, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The phrase “The resignation was the result of Hezbollah’s violation of the terms of the settlement which the government was formed as an interpretation of it” has dominated and has become a repetitive phrase that follows any speech that accompanies the decision of resigning the Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, which later it will be his resignation and he will defend it, claiming that he was under his full consciousness, conviction, and free will. What could he do after he saw what has happened on Saturday’s black night in the suburbs of the luxurious palaces in Riyadh and around it to the men who were never imagined but as men of veneration for whom he used to show loyalty, now he saw them humiliated begging from the master of the new palace to keep them alive, to see their sons, and to farewell them before going to detention.

What concerns us is not what Al-Hariri will say later, since he knows as those who emerge as the High Commissioner, the guardian of the northern country named Lebanon Thamer Al-Sabhan know that there is no need to talk about the free will of the Prime Minister Al-Hariri in his decision of the resignation, and how he was handed among the rulers of the Saudi axis humiliated inside various rooms in the same prison. So as long as they spend time and effort to respond to the accusation of their confining his freedom, they try to drive this accusation away from them, but their responses and the dubious rounds of photographing Al-Hariri have increased the doubts not dispelled them , for the simple reason known by the simple people, who wonder why not to save your effort and time through a simple way that Al-Hariri emerges to public from Beirut Airport in the Hall of Honor in front of the Lebanese, the Arab and the world TV at a press conference on air to explain his positions, to defend them, and to justify the change of his positions during hours from happy towards what is being accomplished in Lebanon to a frustrated towards a settlement which the partners violated and thus prevented him from the continuation, so he decided to resign.

The Lebanese settlement through which the General Michael Aoun became the President of the Republic depends on a bilateral, its first basis is the abolishing of Al-Hariri of the veto imposed by the Saudis on the arrival of the General Aoun to the presidency in exchange of abolishing the veto put by Hezbollah on the return of Al-Hariri to the premiership. The second basis has been described by the Prime Minister Al-Hariri with linking the dispute, he explained it to his supporters and those who criticize him repeatedly, it depends on the acceptance of each of Al Mustaqbal Movement and Hezbollah to adopt choices that are contrary to their choices regarding the regional issues especially towards what is happening in Syria, the Saudi-Iranian engagement, the US-Saudi position from the weapons of Hezbollah, and the acceptance to live under a unified government that concerns with maintaining stability and running the affairs of the country without employing the governmental situation in order to impose the vision of one of them on the other and on the government.

Within the past ten months it seemed that the settlement is solid and coherent despite the accompanied developments, which each of Hezbollah and Al-Hariri has overcome them successfully. Washington announced a violent war against the nuclear understanding with Iran, Hezbollah did not make use of its position in Lebanon by sending message to Iran to improve and to fortify its situation against the US campaign. In return Washington announced a campaign against Hezbollah that affects its presence in Syria, and sometimes its weapons, just for that it imposed sanctions to extrapolate Hezbollah, but the settlement withstood as well as Hezbollah and Al-Hariri, no one has done what may violate the settlement, on the contrary each of them kept his speech, his alliances, and the protection of the governmental act from stumbling, so this led to the birth of a new law of the parliamentary elections, the law of budget, and the law series of ranks and salaries, moreover the barrens of the mountains of eastern Lebanon have been liberated from ISIS and Al- Nusra

Within the past three months a number of Saudi positions have been raised, they were expressed by the High Commissioner, the guardian of the northern country named Lebanon Thamer Al- Sabhan to the extent of describing the allies of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon at their forefront Al-Hariri with cowards; they threatened them unless they confront Hezbollah, The High Commissioner said literally either to be with us or with Hezbollah, the essence of the campaign of the High Commissioner who challenged the silence of the neutrals is that his positions do not reflect the official Saudi position by saying that those who said that, do not understand anything and they are stupid, the essence of his words is to call to get out of the settlement and to breach it for one reason that Hezbollah did not infringe of its commitments to this settlement which becomes a burden on Saudi Arabia, so its overthrowing has become a part of the Saudi tools in order to make Lebanon an arena to its war against Iran, as long as Hezbollah maintains the settlement and does not use Lebanon as an arena for the war of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hariri went to solve the problem of the statements of Al-Sabhan, but he did not return, he kept silent, Al-Sabhan has answered his phone calls, and then the discharge which became a resignation by voice and figure of Al-Hariri has taken place. The question remains who has violated the settlement?

The settlement has withstood until the date of Al-Hariri’s visit on the black Saudi Saturday night and the halt of his news, so the settlement fell by the voice of Al-Sabhan and the absence of Al-Hariri, As the Jerusalem Post says in its editorial that the resignation was “a result of the awareness of the Saudis of their failure in affecting the path of the Lebanese politics through the Prime Minister, In fact, the damage was more than the benefit of the current political stability, but affecting the Lebanese politics has more advantages according to the Saudis”.

It is important for the group of the resignation to read the conclusion of the Israeli article in order not to get puzzled about Israel’s involvement in a war in favor of Saudi Arabia, “ whatever the reasons of the timing of the resignation were, Israel has to be keen not to get involved into a military confrontation that does not serve its interests. The resignation of Al-Hariri indicates to a new era of the instability in the north”.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 8, 2017

– سيطرة عبارة «الاستقالة نتيجة لإخلال حزب الله بشروط التسوية التي جاءت الحكومة كترجمة لها» وصارت لازمة مكرّرة تتبع خطاب مواكبة قرار إقالة الرئيس سعد الحريري، التي ستصبح لاحقاً استقالته وسيدافع عنها، ويدّعي أنها بكامل وعيه وقناعته وإرادته الحرة، وماذا عساه يفعل وقد رأى بأمّ العين ماذا جرى في ليل السبت الأسود في ضواحي القصور الفخمة في الرياض وما حولها، وبرجالاتها الذين لم يتخيّلهم يوماً إلا أصحاب جاه ومهابة ينحني أمامهم ويظهر لهم الولاء، وقد رآهم أذلاء يستجدون من سيد القصر الجديد السماح لهم بالبقاء على قيد الحياة ويتوسّلون رؤية أولادهم وتوديعهم قبل الذهاب إلى مكان الاعتقال.

– ما يعنينا ليس ما سيقوله الحريري لاحقاً، وهو يعلم ومَن يخرجون كالمفوض السامي المعيّن وصياً على الولاية الشمالية المسماة لبنان، ثامر السبهان، يعلمون أن لا حاجة لكثير الكلام حول الإرادة الحرة للرئيس الحريري في قرار الاستقالة، ولا لجولة عروس يدوّرونه فيها على حكام المحور السعودي، مخفوراً، بين غرف متعددة في السجن الواحد، وطالما يساجلون وينفقون الجهد والوقت للردّ على اتهامهم بتقييد حريته، فهم يهتمّون لردّ هذا الاتهام عنهم، وردودهم وجولات التصوير الملتبسة للحريري تزيد الشكوك ولا تبدّدها، لسبب بسيط، يعلمه البسطاء، ويتساءلون، لماذا لا توفرون جهودكم ووقتكم، والطريق بسيط، أن يخرج الحريري من مطار بيروت وفي قاعة الشرف، أمام التلفزيونات اللبنانية والعربية والعالمية في مؤتمر صحافي على الهواء مباشرة ويعود بعدها حيث يشاء، يشرح مواقفه ويدافع عنها، ويبرّر انقلاب موقفه خلال ساعات من فرح بما يُنجز في لبنان إلى محبط من تسوية أخلّ بها الشركاء وأقفلت أمامه سبل الاستمرار حتى قرّر الاستقالة؟

– قامت التسوية اللبنانية التي وصل العماد ميشال عون لرئاسة الجمهورية على ثنائية، قاعدتها الأولى رفع الحريري للفيتو الذي وضعه السعوديون على وصول العماد عون لرئاسة الجمهورية، مقابل رفع حزب الله للفيتو الذي وضعه هو على عودة الحريري لرئاسة الحكومة. وقاعدتها الثانية وصفها الرئيس الحريري بربط النزاع، وشرحها لمحازبيه ومنتقديه مراراً، بقيامها على قاعدة تقبّل كلّ من تيار المستقبل وحزب الله لتبني الآخر خيارات معاكسة لخياراته من القضايا الإقليمية، خصوصاً مما يجري في سورية، والتجاذب السعودي الإيراني، والموقف الأميركي السعودي من سلاح حزب الله، وارتضاء المساكنة تحت سقف حكومة موحّدة تهتمّ بحفظ الاستقرار وتسيير شؤون الدولة من دون توظيف الوضع الحكومي للضغط من أجل فرض رؤية أحد الطرفين على الحكومة وعلى الآخر.

– خلال عشرة شهور مضت بدا أنّ التسوية صلبة ومتماسكة، رغم ما رافقها من تطورات نجح كلّ من حزب الله والحريري بتخطيها بأمان. فقد أعلنت واشنطن حرباً شعواء على التفاهم النووي مع إيران، ولم يقم حزب الله بأيّ توظيف لموقعه في لبنان لتوجيه رسائل تمكن إيران من تحسين وتحصين وضعها بوجه الحملة الأميركية. وفي المقابل أعلنت واشنطن حملة على حزب الله تطال مرات وجوده في سورية، ومرات سلاحه، وعموماً وجوده، وأطلقت حزمة عقوبات تريدها استئصالية لحزب الله، وصمدت التسوية، وصمد الحريري وصمد حزب الله، ولم يقم أيّ منهما بما يخلّ بالتسوية. وفي المقابل حافظ كلّ منهما على خطابه وتحالفاته وعلى حماية العمل الحكومي من التعثر، فولد قانون جديد للانتخابات النيابية وقانون الموازنة وقانون سلسلة الرتب والرواتب، وتحرّرت جرود السلسلة الشرقية من داعش والنصرة.

– في الأشهر الثلاثة الأخيرة تصاعدت جملة مواقف سعودية عبّر عنها المفوض السامي للولاية السعودية الشمالية المسمّاة لبنان، ثامر السبهان، وصلت حدّ وصف حلفاء السعودية في لبنان، وعلى رأسهم الحريري، بالجبناء، وهدّدتهم ما لم يتصدّوا لحزب الله، وقال المفوض السامي حرفياً، إما أن تكونوا معنا أو مع حزب الله، وجوهر حملة المفوض السامي الذي تحدّى الهمس الصادر من بيت الوسط بأنّ مواقفه لا تعبّر عن الموقف السعودي الرسمي، بالقول، إنّ من يقولون ذلك لا يفهمون شيئاً وأغبياء، وجوهر كلام المفوض السامي، الدعوة للخروج من التسوية والإخلال بها، لسبب واحد، أنّ حزب الله لم يخلّ بالتزاماته في هذه التسوية وقد صارت عبئاً على السعودية، وإسقاطُها صار جزءاً من أدوات السعودية لاستعمال لبنان ساحة لحربها بوجه إيران، طالما أنّ حزب الله يحافظ على التسوية ولا يستعمل لبنان ساحة لحرب إيران مع السعودية.

– ذهب الحريري لحلّ مشكلة تصريحات السبهان، فلم يعُد، بقي الحريري صامتاً، وصار يتحدث السبهان ويجيب على هاتفه، وجاءت الإقالة التي ستصير استقالة بصوت الحريري وصورته، ودفاعه عنها، لكن السؤال يبقى مَن الذي أخلّ بالتسوية؟

– التسوية صمدت حتى تاريخ زيارة الحريري ليلة السبت السعودي الأسود، وانقطاع أخباره، لتسقط التسوية بصوت السبهان، وغياب الحريري عن السمع. وكما تقول «جيروزاليم بوست» في افتتاحيتها، إن الاستقالة نتيجة لـ «إدراك السعوديين أنهم فشلوا في محاولتهم التأثير على مسار السياسة اللبنانية من خلال رئيس الوزراء. في الواقع، وأنّ الضرر كان أكثر من المنفعة من الاستقرار السياسي الحالي. عند هذه النقطة، هزّ السياسة اللبنانية لديه فوائد أكثر للسعوديين».

– لكن من المهمّ أن يقرأ جماعة الاستقالة خاتمة المقال «الإسرائيلي» كي لا تتوه أذهانهم نحو توقعات تورّط «إسرائيل» في حرب لصالح السعودية، حيث يقول المقال الافتتاحي لـ «جيروزاليم بوست» في خاتمته، «مهما كانت أسباب توقيت الاستقالة، يجب على «إسرائيل» أن تحرص على أن لا تُجرّ إلى مواجهة عسكرية لا تخدم مصالحها. استقالة الحريري تشير إلى حقبة جديدة من عدم الاستقرار في الشمال».

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Free Patriotic Movement, Future Movement, Hariri, Hezbollah, Lebanon, March 14 Movement, Michel Aoun, Nasser Kandil, Saudia, Wahabism At Work, War on Syria |