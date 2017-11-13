King Charles

By Gilad Atzmon

Yesterday the impossible happened — the ‘non existent’ Jewish Lobby attacked Prince Charles for mentioning the ‘Jewish Lobby.’

Amid the ongoing outburst of Jewish paranoia, Prince Charles has come under fire after the exposure of a private letter he penned in1986 in which he blamed the “influx of foreign Jews” for causing unrest in the Middle East and called on the US to “take on the Jewish lobby.”

The Prince’s observations are astute and accurate. And for the Brits there is the clear message that by the 1980s the Prince was well- qualified to become their King as well as their Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

The British Zionist league sprung into action when the news of the leaked letter broke. The farcical Campaign Against Antisemitsm (CAA) launched an immediate attack on the Royal Prince. Most outrageously, they called upon the Prince to “repudiate” his 30 year old letter. Openly and shamelessly the CAA actually falsified the meaning of Prince Charles’ words. Although Prince Charles wrote about the fact that an ”influx of European Jews” drove the Zionist settlement in Palestine, the deceitful CAA claims that Prince Charles referred to an “influx” of Holocaust survivors.”