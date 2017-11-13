King Charles

By Gilad Atzmon
Yesterday the impossible happened — the ‘non existent’ Jewish Lobby attacked Prince Charles for mentioning the ‘Jewish Lobby.’
Amid the ongoing outburst of Jewish paranoia, Prince Charles has come under fire after the exposure of a private letter he penned in1986 in which he blamed the “influx of foreign Jews” for causing unrest in the Middle East and called on the US to “take on the Jewish lobby.”
The Prince’s observations are astute and accurate. And for the Brits there is the clear message that by the 1980s the Prince was well- qualified to become their King as well as their Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.
The British Zionist league sprung into action when the news of the leaked letter broke. The farcical Campaign Against Antisemitsm (CAA) launched an immediate attack on the Royal Prince. Most outrageously, they called upon the Prince to “repudiate” his 30 year old letter. Openly and shamelessly the CAA actually falsified the meaning of Prince Charles’ words. Although Prince Charles wrote about the fact that an ”influx of European Jews” drove the Zionist settlement in Palestine, the deceitful CAA claims that Prince Charles referred to an “influx” of Holocaust survivors.”
Of course, the Prince didn’t even mention the holocaust. But, as we well know, some believe that lying for the cause is kosher.
Add Prince Charles to the long list of humanists subjected to malicious Zionist campaigns. This means that now Prince Charles won’t be able to join the British Labour Party, in that telling the truth about Israel doesn’t conform to Labour Party’s ‘values.’ It is likely that within the next few days we will see a gathering of Israeli flag wavers near Buckingham palace. They will probably be led by Zionist hooligan Jonathan Hoffman and MP Wannabe Rachel Eden. They can be expected to shout slogans such as:
2,4,6,8 stop the royals, stop the hate
1,2,3,4 no to Charles in Windsor
But ‘telling the truth as it is, is exactly what royals are for,’ a friend commented on my FB page this morning. ‘The royals are there to say, what the peasants are too scared to utter.’
Stephen Pollard, the scary looking ultra Zionist editor of the Jewish Chronicle, hysterically tweeted that the news about Prince Charles are “both shocking and entirely predictable.” The state of being in shock over the predictable is a unique Jewish cognitive condition, totally foreign to Goyim who have to choose between the two. What Pollard tried to say is that it is totally ‘shocking’ that despite the diabolical tyrannical atmosphere imposed on gentiles, the Prince could see through the Zionist propaganda spin, and think ethically, independently and authentically. And it is ‘predictable’, because, if there is one lesson to be learned from Jewish history, it is that somehow, and against the odds, the Goyim always rise. Prince Charles, so to say, is simply an early bird.
According to The Independent, Pollard said that the “Prince’s use of the ‘Jewish lobby’ term was the most astonishing.” “To me,” he added “ the ‘Jewish lobby’ is one of the antisemitic themes that have endured for centuries. It is this myth there are these very powerful Jews who control foreign policy or the media or banks or whatever.”
Maybe Pollard should take the time to actually read the JC, the paper he supposedly edits. This is how Marcus Dysch, his Political Editor described the Conservative Jewish Lobby group just three days ago: “CFI (Conservative Friends of Israel) is the largest such [Lobby] group in Westminster with open line to almost every Tory MP, dozens of other countries’ diplomatic and political groups, and influence in Downing Street for decades.”
I hope that Prince Charles enjoys playing percussive instruments because we are about to form a first rate musical team made up of Zionists favourites: Roger Waters on bass and vocals, Alison Chabloz on guitar and vocals, yours truly, blow hard and hopefully Prince Charles on the drums or even a pair of castanets.
If they want to burn it, you want to read it!
Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto, Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here (gilad.co.uk).
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, anti-semitism, British Jews, Gilad Atzmon, Hasbara, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Jews, Labour Party, UK |
Leave a Reply