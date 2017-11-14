Hariri Interview Confirmed Lebanese Impressions about His Resignation: Al-Akhbar

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Eight days after his controversial ‘resignation’, the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri held an interview with Future TV aimed at debilitating the suspects cast on his situation in Riyadh as Lebanon’s senior officials and major political parties considered that the premier is under house arrest imposed by Saudi for political reasons.

According to Al-Akhbar newspaper, the interview failed to persuade the Lebanese that Hariri is free and that his resignation was based on a personal will, adding that he appeared to be exhausted and concerned.

The Lebanese daily noted that even the logistical preparations for the interview in addition to the appearance of an unknown Saudi person onstage holding a paper and driving Hariri to look at him increased the Lebanese doubts about his situation.

Hariri announced on November 4 from Riyadh his resignation as a premier in a televised address in which he appeared very tense while reading a statement, which raised prolific questions about the reasons behind his step.

It is worth noting that Hariri was carrying out regularly his scheduled tasks before he was summoned by the Saudi officials to urgently move to Riyadh where he shockingly announced his resignation.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper

