November 15, 2017

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is believed to be held by Saudi authorities in Riyadh, met Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi on Tuesday and announced that he will return to Lebanon in the coming days.

As Hariri and Rahi met in Raiyadh, journalists were barred from covering the meeting in a move seen by many observers that raises doubts over the “freedom” which Hariri enjoys in the Gulf Kingdom.

Separately, it was announced on Hariri’s Twitter account that he will return back to Lebanon within days.

“Guys, I am perfectly fine, and God willing I will return in the coming days. Let’s calm down,” a tweet on the Lebanese premier’s Twitter account said.

However, Hariri’s family will stay in Saudi Arabia, according to the Tweet.

On November 4, Hariri resigned in a surprise announcement from Riyadh. International, Arab and local media then reported that Hariri was forced by Saudi Arabia to do so, in a move aimed at toppling the Lebanese government. Media also reported that Hariri has been under house arrest in Riyadh.

On Sunday (November 12), Hariri appeared in an interview. As the move was aimed at denying reports’ that Hariri has been held, it raises more questions about his situation in Saudi Arabia. The Lebanese premier appeared to be exhausted and concerned during the interview.

Shortly before the interview, President Michel Aoun, who refused so far to accept Harrir’s resignation, stressing that the ambiguity of his situation makes all what he has states unreliable.

Source: Al-Manar

عون: الحريري محتجز في السعودية ونعتبر ذلك عملاً عدائياً ضدّ لبنان

الميادين نت

عون يعتبر احتجاز الحريري في السعودية عملاً عدائياً ضدّ لبنان ويعلن استعداد بلاده البحثَ في أسباب الاستقالة مشترطاً عدم المس بالسيادة اللبنانية.

أكد الرئيس اللبناني العماد ميشال عون أنّ رئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبناني سعد الحريري “محتجز” في السعودية، معتبراً ذلك “عملاً عدائياً” ضدّ لبنان. كلام عون جاء أمام وفد من المجلس الوطني للإعلام، حيث أوضح أنّ ما حصل مع الحريري يعدّ “انتهاكاً لحقوق الإنسان.. لا يمكننا إطالة الانتظار وخسارة الوقت، إذ لا يمكن إيقاف شؤون الدولة”. ورفض الرئيس اللبناني التبرير لعدم عودة الحريري، مضيفاً ” لا شيء يبرر عدم عودة الحريري بعد مضي 12 يوماً..نعتبره موقوفاً ومحتجزاً بما يخالف اتفاقية فيينا وشرعة حقوق الإنسان”. وبحسب عون فإنّه لا يمكن البتّ باستقالة الحريري التي قُدّمت من الخارج مطالباً بعودة رئيس مجلس الوزراءلتقديم استقالته أو للرجوع عنها أو لبحث أسبابها وسبل معالجتها. وكان الحريري أعلن في مقابلة له من الرياض الأحد الماضي أنه سيعود إلى لبنان قريباً جداً “خلال يومين أو ثلاثة” لتأكيد استقالته طبقاً للدستور، موضحاً أنه سيحاور رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون وكل الفرقاء بعد عودته إلى البلاد “بشأن كيفية إتمام التسوية”، ملمّحاً إلى إمكانية التراجع عن استقالته بشرط “احترام النأي بالنفس”. Lebanese Presidency @LBpresidency الرئيس عون: لا شيء يبرر عدم عودة الرئيس الحريري بعد مضي ١٢ يوماً. وعليه نعتبره محتجزا وموقوفا، ما يخالف اتفاقية فيينا وشرعة حقوق الانسان رد المعلومات والخصوصية لإعلانات تويتر وعرض عون إمكانية البحث في أسباب استقالة الحريري مشترطاً “عدم المس بالسيادة اللبنانية”، متعهداً بأن يقوم لبنان بكل ما يتوجب عليه للمطالبة بالإفراج عن الحريري والتواصل مع الدول العربية والغربية لأجل ذلك. وحول تأثير “إعلان استقالة” الحريري من السعودية على الأوضاع في لبنان، قال الرئيس اللبناني “الوحدة الوطنية هي المدخل الفعلي للاستقرار ولا خوف على السوق المالية والوضع أكثر من جيد”. وطمأن عون اللبنانيين بالقول “لا تخافوا لا اقتصادياً ولا مالياً ولا أمنياً”. Lebanese Presidency @LBpresidency الرئيس عون: لا تخافوا، لا اقتصادياً ولا مالياً ولا أمنياً، البلد آمن والسوق المالية تعمل كما يجب، والوحدة الوطنية صمام الأمان المعلومات والخصوصية لإعلانات تويتر المصدر : رئاسة الجمهورية اللبنانية

