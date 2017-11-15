Lebanon’s Hariri to Come to France ‘in Coming Days’, French Presidency to AFP

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Lebanon’s premier Saad Hariri will come to France “in the coming days”, a source at the French presidency told AFP on Wednesday.

The development came after the presidency said in a statement that President Emmanuel Macron had “invited” Hariri and his family to France.

The statement said the invitation came after Macron spoke by telephone to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Hariri, who announced his resignation in a surprise statement from the kingdom on November 4.

For the first time in twelve days, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said it frankly: Premier Saad Hariri is held by Saudi authorities in Riyadh.

The Lebanese President on Wednesday, described the move as a hostile act against Lebanon, stressing that nothing justifies Hariri’s absence for twelve days.

Source: Al-Manar Website and AFP

