Should British MPs Including the PM and Foreign Secretary be Lobbyists for Israel, An Undeclared Nuclear-armed State?

By Hans Stehling,

Apparently more than 80% of Conservative MPs at Westminster are members of the CFI lobby group for Israel. This is a powerful, influential, moneyed, political pressure group that holds a lavish dinner every year at the House of Commons for up to 700 guests and arranges trips to Israel (but not to the Occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem or the Golan Heights) for individual MPs, including various members of the cabinet, in order that they be indoctrinated into the Political Zionist movement.

There is clearly something dangerous about a non-elected pressure group for a foreign state being allowed to subvert the business of Parliament by exerting undue pressure upon our democratically elected representatives who we, as British citizens, pay out of our taxes to be our voice in Parliament in order to supervise and enact legislation for the benefit and security of the nation – but not for the citizens of a foreign state who have their own Legislative Assembly in Tel Aviv.

Last week, a Conservative Minister was forced to resign her position, as a consequence of her extraordinarily improper conduct in accompanying the head of the CFI lobby to12 secret meetings with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv and elsewhere including the Israeli military occupation force in the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

That particular ministerial career is, of course, now at an end and the lady has returned to the obscurity of the backbenches. However, the head of the CFI lobby for Israel who arranged the meetings, and who was inexplicably ennobled by David Cameron in 2015, still sits in the House of Lords.

The fact is that the British electorate, whether Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu or agnostic, did not and never will endorse Likud Political Zionism which is an ideological movement that has dispossessed and disenfranchised the entire 5m indigenous people of Palestine.

The majority of the people of Britain believes in racial equality, justice and the rule of law. Political Zionism rejects those concepts and, therefore, our Parliamentary representatives should reject radical Political Zionism – an ideology that has no place in a democratic society.

