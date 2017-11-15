Syria: Media Disinformation Campaign, Blaming Assad for Alleged Famine in Terrorist-Held East Ghouta, Fake Accounts, Photos

Needs your Attention!

Inside Syria Media Center tried to analyze what is now going on in Eastern Ghouta.

Our military correspondents investigated the issue. The results raise a number of questions.

The mainstream media are trying to convince everyone that an appalling famine in East Ghouta was caused by Assad’s blockade.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid is regularly delivered there, but the terrorists do their best to prevent civilians and their children from obtaining it.

The East Ghouta’s terrorists are exploiting a sense of empathy of the international community. They don’t want to get UN and Assad’s humanitarian aid. Instead, they prevent any aid to be delivered into the Damascus district.

To arouse the storm of indignation from all over the world with the aim to break the siege they draw the pictures of starving and exhausted children.

So, the Western real goal is to force the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to stop the siege so that the terrorists could regroup. How they are going to achieve it?

Fake accounts and photos are practiced to inflame a catastrophe.

It seems that one should be careful so that not to get to the fakes of fraudsters! The brainwashing is all the rage right now!

Take a look at this photo uploaded by ‘mostafa.mohamadi’ on November 3, 2017.

You should remember this crook’s account. The photo is a typical example of fake and here you are the proof:

A boy in the picture looks extremely unnatural. His surprisingly clean face does not match the color of the dirty hands holding the poster. It is unclear what is he doing in the crowd on the street with a poster in his hands in the place where there is no any rally or protest. The contours around the child’s shoulders are very explicit and clear, suggesting the image of the boy was superimposed. This can be judged if you download an image from the original, set a 1000% zoom and consider carefully the place of photomontage.

Some discrepancy could be revealed by using Image Metadata Viewer and also ELA-analysis. If you change the brightness and work with such a tool as photo-forensics, you will see the banner drawn at the boy least of all.

Somebody should #StopLyingAboutGhouta, stop lying about the alleged crimes of the SAA and Assad and objectively cover the events.

Unfortunately, somebody went even further. The Official account of the Syrian Opposition, AMC news portal and “the Irish Solidarity with the struggle of the Syrian people for freedom, dignity, and justice, and horror and outrage at the slaughter they are enduring” (that is @SyriaIrl) scream that Assad bombs aid convoy. Wasn’t it a convoy hit by the militants in Aleppo in 2016?

Nur and Alaa: “The Bana al-Abed” script from Aleppo is used.

The terrorists continue to use children as an effective method to achieve their goals. First, the jihadists used defenseless boys and girls as suicide bombers, then as human shields hiding behind them from air strikes, and now the terrorists use children in the information war to weaken the siege of Assad’s troops and to run away, to slip as soon as possible if their plan to de-blockade East Ghouta does come true.

One of the striking examples of well-organized campaign imposed on the international community was ‘Bana al-Abed’ show launched when Aleppo had being recaptured in late 2016. At that time the phenomenon of Bana couldn’t become an obstacle on the way to clear Aleppo from the militants encircled.

And now it won’t work with the fake Nur and Alaa’s account which not only uses Bana’s experience but also is connected with the Iran Arab Spring movement.

This kind of opposition was the first Nur and Alaa follower on Twitter and the movement in the story was organized and followed practically the same pattern as with the other one information campaign to support the terrorists named #AssadBesiegesGhouta.

A website is formed first at GoogleSites’ platform

https://sites.google.com/site/hezbollahisaterrorist/ and https://sites.google.com/site/assadbesiegesghouta/).

Second, social networks’ accounts are created and well-known persons call for supporting the relevant hashtag (like #HezbollahIsTerrorism, #Assad_Besieges_Ghouta).

What is the Real life in East Ghouta?

Here you are the photos from the East Ghouta made on November 1, 2017. The daily life of local residents in the terrorists’-rule areas continued. It is hard, dangerous, but far from the monstrous hunger dictated by the Western media.

Thanks to many people in this situation that are doing their best to help Syrian children and locals from Eastern Ghouta.

#StopLyingAboutGhouta

Sophie Mangal is a special investigative correspondent at Inside Syria Media Center where this article was originally published.