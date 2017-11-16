Al-Jaafari: Saudi Regime is living state of hysteria and political deficiency

Posted on by martyrashrakat

New York – Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari stressed that the regime of Al Saud and its backers and sponsors are living in a state of hysteria and political deficiency after the Syrian Arab Army defeated their Wahhabi terrorist scheme in Syria.

In a statement delivered at the UN General Assembly before the 3rd Committee regarding the draft resolution titled “Situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic,” al-Jaafari said “Again this committee is convened to discuss an arbitrary draft resolution proposed by the US, England, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, these countries which support terrorism, incite sedition, destroy countries, kill nations, and occupy lands,” SANA reported.

“How are we going to justify to ourselves and to our nations that we would trust those who spread corruption, invade sovereign states, rob the nations, kill millions, fabricate facts, and don’t respect the UN Charter and the principles of the international law,” he asked.

He added what is taking place today is an insult to the issue of human rights, and continuing to politicize this noble issue will one day undermine the work of the mechanisms established to pursue this issue.

Al-Jaafari clarified that the states who proposed the draft resolution are an alliance of governments who are conspiring against each other and are terrorizing and blackmailing each other, and they only unite for supporting international terrorism, shedding blood, and spreading chaos and destruction in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and other countries.

He referred to the details of the documented “dirty deal” which was made by the forces of the US-led international coalition in Syria through its militias on the ground along with Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization to let hundreds of its terrorists get out of Raqqa city along with their arms and head for areas which are under the control of the Syrian Arab Army to hinder the liberation of certain areas from the terrorism that is backed by the same states which proposed the draft resolution today.

He said that it’s scandalous that the Al Saud government can present a resolution on human rights, thinking that they can buy consciences and distort the UN Charter, asserting that shame and scandal will be attached to the UN after it was subjugated to the Saudi blackmail and decided to keep silent towards the crimes of Al Saud which caused the death of thousands of innocent civilians in Yemen and destroyed their country.

“But the biggest disgrace and scandal are represented in supporting the Saudi draft resolution on human rights in Syria, since everyone knows that Saudi Arabia is the greatest and most dangerous dictator on Earth, as it employs money and distorts the principles of religion to suppress its people in the first place and to support terrorism in Syria and every spot and city in this world,” al-Jaafari said.

“The draft resolution proposed to us today reflects the state of hysteria and political deficiency of the Al Saud regime and its allies, backers, and sponsors after the Syrian Arab Army defeated their Wahhabi terrorist scheme in Syria,” Syria’s Representative said, bringing to attention the confessions of former Prime Minister of Qatar Hamad Bin Jassim, noting that the Saudi and Qatari regimes disagree on everything, but they agree on continuing to support terrorism, and they seek to destroy Syria because they follow the same Wahhabi extremist mentality.

He added that the regimes of Al Saud and Qatar have spent USD 137 billion to destroy Syria, according to the confessions of Bin Jassim on the official Qatari TV last week, saying “In addition to that, huge sums were also spent on destroying Yemen, Iraq, and Libya and others. This is what the Saudi regime is doing with the huge wealth which it possesses. It supports, funds, and promotes terrorism, and it destroys the image of the Arabs and Muslims in the world.”

Al-Jaafari described the Saudi regime’s draft resolution, submitted on behalf of a group of its sponsors and exploiters including Israel, as a strange paradox because the Saudi dictator regime is the last one which has the right to talk about human rights due to his black record in the humanitarian and legal domains towards its people and the foreigners who were treated as slaves, describing Saudi Wahabism as the fourth weapon of mass destruction

He directed frank accusation against the Turkish regime which, through supporting terrorism in Syria, contributed to the displacement of millions of Syrians, as well as mistreating and exploiting them to put political pressure on the European Union.

Al-Jaafari said that the Turkish regime opened its borders to tens of thousands of foreign terrorists from more than a hundred states according to the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team pursuant to Security Council, pointing out that some of those terrorists crossed the Turkish borders while carrying chemical weapons which were brought from Libya to Syria under the supervision of the Turkish authorities.

If the Syrian people had waited for the UN to protect them from terrorism that is sponsored, armed, and financed by the Saudi and Qatari regimes, we would not achieve victory today over Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, al-Jaafari stressed.

He added that Syria is waging a war against terrorism on behalf of the entire world, and the Syrian people and army backed by the supporting and allied forces are achieving victories in the war against international terrorism.

Al-Jaafari called upon UN member states to not fall behind the Saudi and Qatari mental abnormality which doesn’t take into account the stance adopted by the Non-Aligned Movement sates that are based on principled refusal to discuss specific resolutions on human rights in the member states, adding that Israel joining Saudi Arabia in adopting the draft resolution unveils the hidden alliance between them.

He concluded his statement by calling upon the UN member states to vote against the unjust and politicized draft resolution, as this would prevent terrorists and their sponsors from targeting the Syrian people and Syria’s stability again, adding that voting against it means voting against re-exporting terrorism to some of this UN member states.

In a response to representative of the Turkish regime, al-Jaafari accused the Turkish intelligence agencies of helping a terrorist to enter Syria with two liters of sarin gas that came from Libya, gas which was used in attacking Khan al-Assal town near Aleppo and in several other areas in Syria.

He indicated that since the first moment of using the chemical weapons in Khan al-Assal, a decision was taken to prevent anyone from identifying those who used it in Syria, as the influence of the major anti-Syria states and the Saudi and Qatari money foiled the mission of the fact-finding team and the joint investigative mechanism.

