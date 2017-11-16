 Britain ‘prepared to pay £450 million Iran debt to help free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’

INazanin

Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and their daughter Gabriella (PA)

It is thought that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe may be being held by the Iranian government as “collateral” for the debt.

Her husband. Richard Ratcliffe, has met with Mr Johnson, asking that he find him safe passage to Iran and telling him the “softly softly” approach is not working.

He told The Sun: “It is important that the UK honours its international legal obligations, so that Iran can honour its legal obligations.”

Ahead of their meeting, Mr Johnson said he would “leave no stone unturned” in his efforts to secure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release.

Despite widespread speculation, the government continues to insist that the two issues are unrelated.

A spokeswoman told Mail Online: “This is a long standing case and relates to contracts signed over 40 years ago with the pre-revolution Iranian regime.

“Funding to settle the debt was paid to the high court by the Treasury in 2002. Iran’s Ministry of Defence remains subject to sanctions.

“It is wrong to link a completely separate debt issue with any other aspect of our bilateral relationship with Iran.”