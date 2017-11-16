Everyday israeli jews express support for genocide “We need to kill Arabs”

Abby Martin | The Empire Files
On the streets of Jerusalem, Abby Martin interviews Jewish Israeli citizens from all walks of life. In several candid interviews, disturbing comments reveal commonly-held views about Palestinians and their future in the region. Israeli-born human rights activist and anti-Zionist, Ronnie Barkan, explains why these attitudes dominate Israeli society.
Advertisements
Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestinian Resistance, Settlements and settlers, Talmud At Work, This is Zionism, Zionist Lobby |
Leave a Reply