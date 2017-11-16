Everyday israeli jews express support for genocide “We need to kill Arabs”

Posted on November 16, 2017 by michaellee2009
Abby Martin | The Empire Files
On the streets of Jerusalem, Abby Martin interviews Jewish Israeli citizens from all walks of life. In several candid interviews, disturbing comments reveal commonly-held views about Palestinians and their future in the region. Israeli-born human rights activist and anti-Zionist, Ronnie Barkan, explains why these attitudes dominate Israeli society.

Source URL

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestinian Resistance, Settlements and settlers, Talmud At Work, This is Zionism, Zionist Lobby |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: