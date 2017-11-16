Israel ready to work with Saudi Arabia to defeat Iran – report

Posted on November 16, 2017 by martyrashrakat

By  Leith Fadel

16/11/2017

1

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Israeli military chief, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, told the Arab newspaper, Elaph, that his country is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to defeat Iran.

According to a quote from the Haaretz, the Israeli chief told Elaph “Iran seeks to take control of the Middle East, creating a Shi’ite crescent from Lebanon to Iran and then from the [Persian] Gulf to the Red Sea.”

 

“We must prevent this from happening,” he added.

 

“We see Iranian attempts at bringing about an escalation, but I don’t see a high chance for this at the moment,” he continued.

During this exclusive interview, Eisenkot highlighted the need for Israel and Saudi Arabia to form a coalition with the US to tackle the Iranian issue.

“With President Trump. there is an opportunity to build a new international coalition in the region. We need to carry out a large and inclusive strategic plan to stop the Iranian danger. We are willing to exchange information with moderate Arab countries, including intelligence information in order to deal with Iran,” added Eisenkot.

Israel has long opposed the Iranian presence in Syria and has often called on the US Coalition and Russia to pressure the Persian Gulf nation to leave the country.

Iran maintains they are legally operating inside Syria because the government in Damascus has welcomed their presence and assistance in several matters.

Related Videos

Related Articles

 

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Iran, MBS, Palestine, Saudia, Syria, War on Syria |

«

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: