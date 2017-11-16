Take it from the AIPAC’s Mouth (video)

Posted on by samivesusu

By Gilad Atzmon

In this precious video, AIPAC delivers a devastating message to the American people. Your political system is hijacked by a foreign aggressive lobby — it doesn’t matter if you vote for the Democrats or the Republicans, if you like Clinton or prefer Trump, your political system is dominated by a Jewish lobby group that doesn’t even try to conceal its diabolical operation.

This is exactly the situation I describe in my new book Being in Time – a Post Political Manifesto. The ‘political’ has been obliterated by now. If you want to understand why America, Britain and France are fighting Zionist immoral interventionist wars, spend one minute and watch this video!

If they want to burn it, you want to read it! Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto, Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here (gilad.co.uk).

