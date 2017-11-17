The password of Al-Hariri’s speech كلمة السرّ في كلام الحريري

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The password of Al-Hariri’s speech

Written by Nasser Kandil,

نوفمبر 17, 2017

In his TV presence after a week of his absence, the Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri said in his interview that” I can’t confirm or deny whether I am free or in detention” then he notified us that his statement of resignation was under his free will in spite of the signs of dullness, the trembling of his lips, short breath, and gasping during his talk to the extent of being so close of shedding tears, as a sign of nervous breakdown of a person who lives under great pressures, he greeted the President of the Republic for what he called his constitutional position not to accept the resignation, assuring that he knows that he has to return back to present it in writing to the presidential palace. Al-Hariri knows that through his words he abandoned some of the powers and the dignity of the premiership, since the President of the Republic does not have a constitutional right not to accept the resignation of the Prime Minister, but what the President of the Republic did is to wait to see whether the resignation was under his free will or under the duress. The linger to announce a resigned government by the President of the Republic is not a constitutional act unless the Prime Minister is in custody, so he worth the thanking and the greeting because his linger paves the way for the freedom of the Prime Minister. Al-Hariri responded to those who defended the constitutional resignation at their forefront his allies from the religious men and politicians since they are accomplices to his abductors.

The Prime Minister told us that he wanted to make a positive shock through his resignation, but he did not tell us how, can we believe that what we have heard from him can be considered as a prelude for a positive shock? what if the President of the Republic did not wait and considered the government resigned and called for parliamentary consultations to nominate a new prime minister then the resignation would be a beginning of a negative shock where there is no place to expect the positives. In this case, will Al-Hariri be satisfied depending on what he said that the goal was a positive shock, since he is absent for a whole week cannot be talked to or even met? Furthermore the French President couldn’t meet him. The President of the Republic and the Speaker of the parliament were unable to talk to him by phone, even his parliamentary block was unable to reach him by phone or video conference, and even his daily tweets on the social media were absent, so everything tells us that he has lost his freedom and he is forced and confined, he was charged with taking us into a disaster which was prevented by the President of the Republic, the Speake of the parliament , and Hezbollah, refusing to listen to Al-Hariri’s allies by rushing to consider the government resigned, since the opportunities of thwarting the plan of the fabricated resignation are available and in order to pave the way for Al-Hariri to announce that he is coming back soon. So this means the plan of detaining him has failed and the favor of liberating him is for the Lebanese, so this can be considered a chance for a positive shock only.

Al-Hariri sticks to the content of his speech by announcing the fall of the settlement which brought him to the premiership, as a response to the Saudi request, but the settlement was not violated and has not fallen as he tried to convince us, because we know the essence of the settlement as an agreement of the coexistence and the living with the multiplicity of regional options, Al-Hariri was satisfied with it until the resignation, which was an announcement of the intention of a Saudi exit from it by obliging Al-Hariri to resign in searching for a new settlement which its content is impossible, because it drives Lebanon to the axis of Saudi Arabia and thus the conflict with Iran. This means that the return of Al-Hariri will not mean the return to the settlement but to resign, and being under the caretaker government till the upcoming parliamentary elections and the entry of Al-Hariri to it after he had known those who were hasty to inherit him, so he regained a popular momentum which he lost before this ordeal. This will allow him to keep many of his rivals away from the next parliament. All of that was due to the positions of those who supposed to be the opponents of Al-Hariri and the opponents of his regional choice, so no one will be upset from his influential winning electorally and from his alienating those who were hasty to get rid of him politically or to inherit him, for a simple reason; because Al-Hariri is the son of this settlement which he was obliged to get out of it, he will remain under pressure even if he returns to Lebanon, but after the election there will be a lot of change in the region and Al-Hariri will be a partner in a new settlement, it is the choice that his partners wanted in the settlement which his resignation announced its fall, later on he will be at the bank of the winners regionally, while Saudi Arabia will have a new position in the regional game and Al-Hariri will get more of his freedom after he removed rivals who were mere intelligence tools that have nothing to do with politics.

Al-Hariri appeared as an adversary by linking a dispute form outside the rule and the settlement, waiting for the elections to liberate him, he denies but we understand that he is under duress, he thanked us in his own way as if he says thanks to the Excellency the President for not accepting the resignation, this was the password of the detainee Saad Al-Hariri, its content do not leave me in detention by dealing with my resignation constitutionally.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 13, 2017

– في إطلالته التلفزيونية الأولى بعد أسبوع من الغياب ظهر رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري بعد تقديم المحاورة له بالقول، «لا أستطيع التأكيد أو النفي حول ما إذا كنت حراً أم محتجزاً»، ليبلغنا أنه حرّ الإرادة في بيان استقالته، وبمعزل عن علامات شحوب الوجه وارتجاف الشفتين وقصر النفس واللهاث أثناء الكلام وصولاً للانفجار بالبكاء، كعلامة انهيار عصبي لشخص يقع تحت ضغوط كبيرة، يحيّي الرئيس الحريري رئيس الجمهورية على ما أسماه موقفه الدستوري بعدم قبول الاستقالة، مؤكداً أنه يعلم بأنّ عليه العودة لتقديمها في القصر الجمهوري خطياً، و الحريري يعلم أنه بكلامه هذا يتنازل عن بعض من صلاحيات ومهابة رئاسة الحكومة، فليس لرئيس الجمهورية حق دستوري بعدم قبول استقالة رئيس الحكومة، و ما فعله رئيس الجمهورية هو التريّث لتبيّن ما إذا كانت استقالة رئيس الحكومة بإرادته الحرّة، أم تحت الإكراه، ولا يصير التريّث بإعلان الحكومة مستقيلة من جانب رئيس الجمهورية عملاً دستورياً إلا إذا كان رئيس الحكومة محتجزاً، ويستحق الشكر والتحية لأنّ تريّثه كان الأساس في فتح باب الحرية لرئيس الحكومة، وقد ردّ الحريري على الذين دافعوا عن دستورية الاستقالة، وفي مقدمتهم حلفاء للحريري رجال دين وسياسة، باعتبارهم متواطئين مع خاطفيه.

– قال لنا رئيس الحكومة إنه أراد إحداث صدمة إيجابية عبر استقالته، ولكنه لم يقل لنا كيف، وهل يمكن أن نصدّق أنّ ما سمعناه من الحريري يمكن أن يكون مقدّمة لصدمة إيجابية، فماذا لو لم يتريّث رئيس الجمهورية واعتبر الحكومة مستقيلة ودعا لاستشارات نيابية لتسمية رئيس حكومة جديد ، وتريّث المبني على فرضية احتجاز حرية رئيس الحكومة، لكانت الاستقالة بداية لصدمة سلبية لا مكان لتوقع الإيجابيات معها. ثم هل يقتنع الحريري بما قاله إنّ الهدف صدمة إيجابية، وهو غائب عن السمع لأسبوع كامل، لا يمكن محادثته ولا مقابلته، وقد استعصى على الرئيس الفرنسي اللقاء به، واستعصى على رئيسَيْ الجمهورية ومجلس النواب محادثته هاتفياً، واستعصى على كتلته النيابية أن تشاركه النقاش في حوار هاتفي أو فيديو كونفرانس في اجتماعين متتاليين، وغاب عن عادات يدمنها يومياً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، كلّ شيء يقول إنه فاقد حريته ومجبر ومغيّب ومقيّد، ومكلف بأخذنا إلى كارثة، منعتها حكمة رئيسي الجمهورية والمجلس النيابي وحزب الله، ورفض الإصغاء لحلفاء الحريري بالإسراع في اعتبار الحكومة مستقيلة ، لتتوافر فرص إفشال الخطة التي رسمت للاستقالة، وفتح الباب للحريري ليطلّ على اللبنانيين معلناً لهم قرب عودته، وما يعنيه ذلك من فشل خطة احتجازه بتحقيق أهدافها، وفضل اللبنانيين في تحريره وهنا يمكن الحديث عن فرصة لصدمة إيجابية فقط.

– يتمسك الحريري بمضمون كلامه بالإعلان عن سقوط التسوية التي أوصلته لرئاسة الحكومة، تلبية لطلب سعودي، لأنّ التسوية لم تُخرق ولم تسقط كما حاول أن يقنعنا، ولم نقتنع، لأننا نعرف ماهية التسوية، كتوافق على التعايش والتساكن مع التعدّد في الخيارات الإقليمية، بقيت قائمة وبقي الحريري راضياً بها حتى الاستقالة كإعلان نية خروج سعودي منها بإرغام الحريري على الاستقالة بحثاً عن تسوية جديدة، مضمونها مستحيل القبول، تقوم على أخذ لبنان إلى محور السعودية في الصراع مع إيران. وهذا يعني أنّ عودة الحريري لن تعني العودة للتسوية بل للاستقالة، والبقاء في حال تصريف الأعمال إلى حين الانتخابات النيابية المقبلة، ودخول الحريري إليها وقد شطب المستعجلين على وراثته، وقد كشف الذين طالبوا بالتسرّع في طيّ صفحته ممن كانوا حلفاءه قبل الاستقالة، واستعاد زخماً شعبياً افتقده قبل هذه المحنة، ما سيتيح له إبعاد الكثير من منافسيه عن المجلس النيابي المقبل، وكلّ هذا بفضل مواقف مَن يُفترض أنهم خصوم الحريري، وخصوم خياره الإقليمي، ولن يكون أحد منهم منزعجاً من فوزه القوي انتخابياً، ومن إبعاد المستعجلين على تصفيته سياسياً أو وراثته، والسبب بسيط، أنّ الحريري إبن هذه التسوية التي أُجبر على الخروج منها، وسيبقى تحت الضغط والإكراه ولو عاد إلى لبنان، لكن مع موعد الانتخابات سيكون قد تغيّر الكثير في المنطقة، وسيكون الحريري شريكاً في تسوية جديدة، وهذا خيار يريده شركاؤه في التسوية التي أعلنت استقالته سقوطها، لأنهم سيكونون على ضفة الرابحين إقليمياً، وستكون السعودية قد تحققت من مكانتها الجديدة في اللعبة الإقليمية، ونال الحريري مزيداً من حرية الحركة، وشطب من الساحة منافسين له هم مجرد أدوات استخبارية لا علاقة بها بالسياسة.

– عودة الحريري خصماً بربط نزاع من خارج الحكم والتسوية، بانتظار الانتخابات نتيجة مقبولة لمعركة تحريره، وهو ينكر ونتفهّم إنكاره أنه تحت الإكراه، ويشكرنا على طريقته، وهو يقول، شكراً لفخامة الرئيس عدم قبول الاستقالة، تلك كلمة سرّ المخطوف سعد الحريري ، ومضمونها لا تتركوني قيد الاحتجاز بالتعامل مع استقالتي دستورياً.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Future Movement, Hariri, Iran, Lebanon, MBS, Michel Aoun, Nasser Kandil, Saudia, Syria, Uncategorized, Yemen |