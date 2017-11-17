BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – Minutes ago, an officer from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News that their forces have liberated most of Albukamal, leaving only the eastern suburbs left to capture.

Led by the elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies stormed the western and southern axes of Albukamal, inflicting heavy damage on the Islamic State’s (ISIS) remaining defenses inside the city.

With close air support from their Russian allies, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies were able to liberate three quarters of the city this afternoon. With close air support from their Russian allies, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies were able to liberate three quarters of the city this afternoon.

The Syrian Army and their allies are involved in a fierce battle with the remaining Islamic State elements at the eastern suburbs of Albukamal.

More details to come…

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are storming the Syrian border city of al-Bukamal from 3 directions after having liberated Tal Salasse, the village of Hamdan and the airstrip and reached the Euphrates River north of it.

According to pro-government sources, the SAA and its allies made notable progress against ISIS inside the city, where despite strong resistance, ISIS is a no-win situation.

Meanwhile, ISIS terrorists have ambushed a column of the SAA Tiger Forces near Al-Kashma south of the city of al-Mayadin. According to the ISIS-linked media outlet Amaq, at least 10 SAA members were killed and a T-90 battle tank destroyed.

Earlier in November, the Tiger Forces started advancing towards al-Bukamal from the direction of al-Mayadin. However, they have not yet been able to reach this strategic city.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have advanced towards the Syrian-Iraqi border from the town of al-Suwar in northern Deir Ezzor. The SDF has also launched an advance along the Euphrates Bank.

According to pro-Kurdish sources, 34 members of ISIS were killed and a vehicle was destroyed in the advance. Amaq claimed that 10 members of the SDF were killed, 8 injured and a Humvee vehicle destroyed.

SDF spokesman Talal Silo defected from the US-backed force to the area in northern Aleppo controlled by pro-Turkish militants. The SDF accused Turkish Intelligence of forcing him to do so. Pro-Turkish sources say that the defection is an indication of growing tensions within the SDF.

52 years old Talal Silo is a Syrian Turkmen. He became widely known for his strong pro-US and anti-government attitude. He was one of the key public SDF figures and played a key media role allowing the US-led coalition to claim that there were some non-Kurdish persons in top SDF positions.

Related Videos

Related Articles