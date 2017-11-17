BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil held a meeting with the Russian government, today, during his official visit to Moscow.

Bassel discussed several topics with the Russian government, including the current state of affairs with the Saudi regime and former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The Lebanese FM told the Russian government that Hariri’s excuses were invalid because he had already known Lebanon was going to maintain ties with Syria and Hezbollah.

“Hariri knew Lebanon has no intention of cutting ties with Syria,” Bassel stated.

Furthermore, Bassel slammed Hariri’s attack on Hezbollah, claiming that if it wasn’t for the latter, Lebanon would not have defeated ISIS.

“Hezbollah defended Lebanon against ISIS terrorist when the government and army failed to do so,” Bassel added.

Bassel has been an outspoken critic of Saad Hariri’s decision to resign as premier and Saudi Arabia’s interference in Lebanese politics.

