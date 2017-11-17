Posted on by martyrashrakat

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “very much disappointed” that the Saudi-led coalition is refusing to lift its blockade of Yemen and has written directly to Riyadh’s representative, his spokesman said Thursday.

After repeated appeals by UN officials were ignored, Guterres wrote to the Saudi ambassador on Thursday to ask for an end to the blockade which he said “is already reversing the impact of humanitarian efforts.”

“The secretary-general is very much disappointed that we have not seen a lifting of the blockade,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres and his top aid officials are “heartbroken at the scenes we are seeing from Yemen and the risk of continued suffering of the Yemeni people,” Dujarric added.

“This is a man-made crisis,” continued the UN spokesman, adding that Guterres had called it a “stupid war.”

The United Nations has listed Yemen as the world’s number one humanitarian crisis, with 17 million people in need of food, seven million of whom are at risk of famine.

Yemen is also battling one of the world’s worst outbreaks of cholera, that has left nearly one million people ill and killed 2,200 people.

In the letter to Saudi Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi, Guterres called on the coalition to allow UN flights to Sanaa and Aden, and to reopen the key ports of Hodeida and Saleef.

The direct appeal to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador from the UN chief highlighted growing frustration and alarm over Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and Saudi’s refusal to open up access to aid.

In the letter, Guterres offered to send a UN team to Riyadh for talks on tightening up inspections at Hodeida port, once the aid shipments have resumed.

Earlier, the heads of three UN agencies warned that without deliveries of vital supplies such as food and medicine “untold thousands of innocent victims, among them many children, will die.”

The joint appeal came from the World Health Organization, the UN children’s agency UNICEF and the World Food Program.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:30 PM) – According to prominent humanitarian organisation Save the Children, no less than 130 children die every single day in Yemen due to malnutrition and preventable disease caused by the Saudi-led near total blockade of the country. The organisation furthermore warned that the situation will deteriorate even further if the lockdown of Yemen isn’t immediately lifted. “Without urgent, unhindered access for humanitarian organizations and an increase in funding, Save the Children is warning half of these children will most likely go without treatment,” warned the UK-based group on Thursday, adding that “if left untreated, approximately 20-30 percent of children with severe acute malnutrition will die each year.” The warning comes less than two weeks after Saudi Arabia announced that it would further restrict all access to Yemen by sea, air and land. The increased lockdown comes after a Yemeni missile was fired at Riyadh in retaliation for the two-year long military campaign the Saudi kingdom has been waging on its southern neighbour. “The decision to block access entirely to the key entry points of Sana’a Airport and the ports of Hudaydah and Salif puts thousands more children at risk,” Save the Children clarified in the statement. A staggering 10,000 children are expected to die of starvation and disease in the provinces of Hudaydah and Ta’izz alone by the end of the year. “hese deaths are as senseless as they are preventable. They mean more than a hundred mothers grieving for the death of a child, day after day,” said Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Yemen Country Director. ALSO READ VIDEO: Saudi Army troops become sitting ducks for Houthi artillery guns Along with humanitarian organisations, three UN agencies, the World Food Programme, UNICEF and the WHO, have also made an official plea to Saudi Arabia to lift its blockade of Yemen, stating that unless Riyadh complies,

“untold thousands of innocent victims, among them many children, will die.”

The trio of organisations furthermore pointed out that 3.2 million people are in acute risk of famine, and an additional one million children are being threatened by an outbreak of diphtheria. In March 2015, Yemen was invaded by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, in an attempt to destroy the Ansarullah movement, also known as the Houthis after its leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and to return Riyadh ally Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to power in the country. Despite over two years of constant bombardments, the Saudis have failed to meet their strategic goals. An alliance of Ansarullah fighters, Republican Guard troops and forces loyal to the General People’s Congress fraction of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh are still in control of much of Yemen, including the capital of Sana’a. This alliance has also formed a union government in Sana’a, named the Supreme Political Council, which has been running state affairs for the past two years. Latest figures show that the war has so far killed over 12,000 Yemenis, and has destroyed many of the impoverished country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories. After nearly three years war, Yemen currently has seven million people on the verge of famine, and a further 900,000 suspected cholera cases in the past six months alone.

طالب مجلس الأمن الدولي، ليل الأربعاء ــ الخميس، «التحالف العربي»، بوضع حد للحصار الذي يفرضه، منذ الاثنين، على البلد المهدد بـ«أسوأ مجاعة» منذ عقود. وقال السفير الإيطالي، سيباستيانو كاردي، إن الدول الـ15 الأعضاء في المجلس عبّرت، خلال اجتماع مغلق، عن «القلق إزاء الوضع الإنساني الكارثي في اليمن»، مشددة على «أهمية إبقاء كل الموانئ والمطارات اليمنية مفتوحة». سبق ذلك إعلان مساعد الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية، مارك لوكوك، أنه حذر أمام أعضاء المجلس من خطر وقوع «أسوأ مجاعة» في العقود الأخيرة، يمكن أن تذهب بـ«ملايين الضحايا» ما لم يُرفَع الحظر. وأشار إلى أنه طالب، في مداخلته، بأن «يتم فوراً استئناف» نقل المساعدات الإنسانية إلى هذا البلد، وألا يعرقل «التحالف» بعد اليوم وصول المساعدات. ويوم أمس، رأى المتحدث باسم مكتب تنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية للأمم المتحدة، ينس لايركي، أن فتح ميناء عدن أمام السفن التجارية والإغاثية «ليس كافياً»، مطالباً بفتح ميناء الحديدة والمطارات بشكل عاجل. وكان «تحالف العدوان» قد أعلن، في وقت سابق، إعادة فتح ميناء عدن ومنفذ الوديعة (الحدودي بين اليمن والسعودية)، بشكل استثنائي، أمام السفن والبضائع، لكن لايركي نبّه إلى أن «الملايين في اليمن يتمسكون بالحياة عبر المساعدات القادمة من ميناء الحديدة، وينبغي فتح هذا الميناء قبل أن تصل الأزمة الإنسانية هناك إلى أبعاد خطيرة». وجاء تصريح لايركي بعدما حذرت 15 منظمة إنسانية، بينها «أوكسفام»، من أن «أي تأخير في استئناف المساعدات الإنسانية يمكن أن يودي بحياة نساء ورجال وفتيات وفتيان في كل أنحاء اليمن». (الأخبار)

