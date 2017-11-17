War on ISIS – Whose Side Are The USA Really On?

Posted on by michaellee2009

War on ISIS – Whose Side Are We Really On?

By Ron Paul & Daniel McAdams

On Sunday, Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a press conference that the US military would remain in Syria for the long haul, “as long as there are ISIS who want to fight” he said. He falsely claimed that the US operates in Syria with UN permission. According to a blockbuster BBC report, however, the US government was part of a secret deal to allow thousands of ISIS fighters and their families safe passage from Raqqa — with their weapons! What’s going on here? Join us for today’s Liberty Report:

– November 16, 2017 “Information Clearing House” –

Copyright © 2017 by RonPaul Institute.

SEE ALSO

Report Confirms US Struck a Deal with ISIS in Syria

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, Wars for Israel |