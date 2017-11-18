Annexing Palestine settlement by settlement

Posted on November 18, 2017 by michaellee2009

Annexing Palestine settlement by settlement

Escalation in Israel’s Settlement Policy: The Creation of De-Facto Annexation

Peace Now

November 15, 2017

The past few months have seen unprecedented developments in the settlements, causing severe damage to the chances of a two-state solution. Accelerated population growth, approvals of housing units in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, promotion of bypass roads, advancements of Knesset bills, home demolitions and changes in legal interpretations – all lead to a situation of de-facto annexation of area C. Without any official declarations, the Israeli government is preventing the viability and contiguity of a future Palestinian state, while treating lands in area C as its own. The implications of the above-mentioned developments are far-reaching for Israel, the Palestinians and the region as a whole.

Peace Now’s new report summarizes key developments of the last several months and analyzes their impact, individually and together, on the viability of a Palestinian state alongside Israel and the possibility for a two state solution.

To read the full report click here

