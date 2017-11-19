Hezbollah, Syrian Army Liberate Al-Bukamal, ISIL’s Last Bastion in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 19, 2017

Hezbollah, the Syrian army and their allies managed on Sunday to regain the entire city of Al-Bukamal from ISIL terrorist group, killing 50 militants.

150 other ISIL militants, including the two commanders “Abu Hasan Al-Iraqi” and Saddam al-Jamal, escaped the battlefield in the city through tunnels into the eastern of Euphrates as some of them turned themselves into the US-backed SDF troops.

It’s worth noting that Hezbollah, the Syrian army and their allies had launched an intensive campaign against ISIL terrorists to liberate Al-Bukamal city, which is the takfiri’s last bastion in Syria.

The Syrian army and allies also regained control over villages of Haran and Hardaneh in the northeastern countryside of Hama province from Nusra Terrorists.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, Iran, Iraqi Hezbollah, IRGC, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, Uncategorized, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: al-Bukamal |