Hezbollah, Syrian Army Liberate Al-Bukamal, ISIL’s Last Bastion in Syria

Posted on November 19, 2017 by martyrashrakat

November 19, 2017

Syrian army 222

Hezbollah, the Syrian army and their allies managed on Sunday to regain the entire city of Al-Bukamal from ISIL terrorist group, killing 50 militants.

150 other ISIL militants, including the two commanders “Abu Hasan Al-Iraqi” and Saddam al-Jamal, escaped the battlefield in the city through tunnels into the eastern of Euphrates as some of them turned themselves into the US-backed SDF troops.

It’s worth noting that Hezbollah, the Syrian army and their allies had launched an intensive campaign against ISIL terrorists to liberate Al-Bukamal city, which is the takfiri’s last bastion in Syria.

The Syrian army and allies also regained control over villages of Haran and Hardaneh in the northeastern countryside of Hama province from Nusra Terrorists.

Source: Al-Manar Website

MAP UPDATE: SYRIAN TROOPS RESTORING CONTROL OVER AL-BUKAMAL, ADVANCING IN EUPHRATES VALLEY

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, Iran, Iraqi Hezbollah, IRGC, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, Uncategorized, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: