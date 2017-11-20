Arab League Secretary-General: Iranian Missiles Are Threat To All Arab Capitals

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On November 19, Arab League foreign ministers held a meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, upon a request from Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah.

During the meeting Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir criticized Iran and Hezbollah and accused Iran of suppling ballistic missiles that Yemen’s Houthis fired against Saudi Arabia.

“The kingdom will not stand by and will not hesitate to defend its security,” Jubeir said according to Reuters agency.

Jubeir also claimed that Iran is trying to destabilize the region and to “fuel sectarian rift among the people”. The Saudi foreign minister called on Arab countries to stand together in order to face these Iranian “threats”.

“Any leniency in dealing with their [Iranian] policies would only encourage them more, so we must stand together,” Jubeir said.

From his side, Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affair Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said during the meeting that Bahrain had been inflicted by “thousands of wounds” by Iran. The Bahraini foreign minister went one and accused Hezbollah of being an “Iranian arm”.

“The Lebanese Republic, in spite of our relations with it as a brotherly Arab nation… is under the total control of this terrorist party,” Sheikh Khalid said, according to Channel News Asia.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit didn’t hesitate to criticize Iran at the meeting. Aboul Gheit said that the Iranian missiles are a threat to all Arab capitals. The Secretary-General of the Arab League also said that the Arab league will take steps against Iran in international organizations, including the UN Security Council.

“Iranian threats have gone beyond all limits and pushed the region into a dangerous abyss,” Gheit said according to Reuters.

The Russian TV network RT reported that the foreign ministers of Oman, UAE, Algeria, Qatar and Iraq didn’t attend the Cairo meeting. The absence of these countries, especially the UAE, means that the meeting was a kind of political show aimed at increasing the pressure on Iran and Hezbollah.

