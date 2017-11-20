Christian Zionist whackos for israel

Christian Zionist whackos for Israel

It would be funny if the consequences weren’t so dire

War is more important to these “Christians” than Jesus

There are millions of these people in the US and they’re one of the biggest voting blocks in the US.

The Pentagon loves them because they can always be counted on to cheer for war.

