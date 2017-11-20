Christian Zionist whackos for Israel
It would be funny if the consequences weren’t so dire
War is more important to these “Christians” than Jesus
There are millions of these people in the US and they’re one of the biggest voting blocks in the US.
The Pentagon loves them because they can always be counted on to cheer for war.
It would be funny if the consequences weren’t so dire
Advertisements
Filed under: Bible, Christians, Judaism, McCain, Religion, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |
Leave a Reply