SouthFront Documentary about Hezbollah (MUST SEE!)

Posted on November 20, 2017 by michaellee2009

SouthFront Documentary about Hezbollah (MUST SEE!)

The Saker — Nov 19, 2017

Dear friends,
Check out this superb documentary about Hezbollah made by our friend of SouthFront.  It is superb.
Please make sure to drop by here to support their work: https://southfront.org/donate/
Thank you!
The Saker

Source

Advertisements

Filed under: Lebanon, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: