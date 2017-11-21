Kerry also argued that Israeli leaders should take note of Palestinian demands and protests, especially if they want to avoid violence in the future.

“If you see 40,000 kids marching up to the wall every day with signs saying ‘give us our rights,’ I mean I don’t think Palestine is going to be immune forever to the civil rights movements that have swept other nations in the world and somehow Israel is ignoring this,” he says.

“That’s not leadership.”

He goes on to say that if Israeli leaders don’t take peace seriously or something in the equation doesn’t change, he believes young Palestinians will eventually give up on nonviolence.

“I’ll be amazed if within the next 10 years if we don’t see some young [Palestinian] leader come along who says we have tried non-violence for the last 30 years and look, it hasn’t gotten us anything,” Kerry says.

“You gotta have a willingness to make peace,” he adds.