Haaretz Fears Hezbollah’s New Generation of Commanders in next War

20-11-2017 | 12:21

Haaretz “Israeli” daily warned that the list of senior appointments in the “Israeli” army drew an extraordinary amount of attention from the public last week.



First came the joint announcement by “Israeli” War Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot on new appointments to the 2018 General Staff – with particular public focus on the new Military Intelligence chief and heads of the central and southern commands.

According to the daily,

“The most serious security challenge “Israel” will likely face in the next two years concerns events in the north, where the Lebanese and Syrian borders are gradually forming into a single, broad front.”

It further mentioned,

“On the other side of this long border, the “Israeli” army could face not only veteran officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, who will try to operate various Shi’ite militias against “Israel”, but also a new generation of Hezbollah commanders.” “These are officers with five years’ experience of fierce and complex fighting in the Syrian civil war. This is a militant, self-confident generation – and it seems the fact they have survived the horrible war in Syria has convinced them they could face the “Israeli” army on the battlefield as equals.”

Haaretz alao warned that

“Given “Israel’s” security situation, in which flare-ups or unexpected failures sometimes lead to a wave of forced retirements – as happened after the Second Lebanon War in 2006 – Lieberman could very well find himself with too few options.”

