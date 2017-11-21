Sayyed Nasrallah: ISIL’s ‘State’ is Over, AL Statement ‘Ridiculous’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 20, 2017

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah denounced an Arab League statement describing Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization” as “ridiculous” and “absurd”, denying their claims that the resistance group was sending ballistic missiles to Yemen.

In a televised speech delivered on Monday, Sayyed Nasrallah said the allegations in the AL statement issued by Arab foreign ministers who met in Cairo Sunday were “silly” and “completely baseless.” The Arab League statement claimed that Hezbollah sent Ballistic missile to Yemen’s Ansarullah and that the group was also responsible for the missile that was launched on Riyadh a week ago.

“I categorically deny any role of any member of Hezbollah in launching this missile,” said Sayyed Nasrallah. His eminence indicated that the group has not sent ballistic missiles, advanced weapons “or even a pistol” to Yemen, Bahrain, or Kuwait. “We have never transferred long-range missiles to any Arab state, but we did transfer arms to the forces of resistance in Gaza Strip and to fighters in Syria.”

Hezbollah’s S.G. denounced the Arab ministerial meeting for failing to condemn or call for an end to the war in Yemen. “Ask Saudi Arabia to stop the crushing of children’s bones and its massacres. Press for a political solution, this blatant and suspicious silence in the Islamic world is unacceptable.” Sayyed Nasrallah mocked the Saudi officials who cannot believe that Yemenis had the enough power to fight them alone without our help and said that’s because they’re lazy, “they even import their Agal (Arab headdress) from abroad.”

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed Arabs and Muslims by saying: “You can listen to Israeli comments on coordination between them and some Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia.” “It’s enough to quote the criminal former Israeli Defense Minister Yaalon who said ‘It is not by accident that Al-Jubeir says in Arabic what we say in Hebrew’.”

“There are Arab countries that want to forge ties with Israel – namely Saudi Arabia. The interview by [the head of the Israeli army Gadi] Eizenkot to the Saudi website Elaph is a dangerous development for the Palestinians.”

“There is pressure on Palestinian to accept dictates that will kill the Palestinian issue under what some are calling the ‘deal of the century,’” Sayyed Nasrallah said, in reference to US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘peace’ initiative.

“Saudi and Bahraini ministers told the Lebanese that if they did not solve the issue of Hezbollah, stability would be threatened. I tell you that Hezbollah’s weapon is the most important factor in achieving stability in Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah assured. Addressing Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, he said: “Hezbollah’s weapon is a key factor in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon. You can help Lebanon by leaving it alone and not intervening in its internal affairs and do not incite Israel to strike it.”

His eminence lashed out at Arab foreign ministers by saying: What have you contributed to the victory against ISIL? “While Hezbollah was liberating Bou Kamal province from ISIL, which is labeled as terrorist by the entire world, these people were calling Hezbollah terrorist!”

“Today, we are facing a huge military achievement and its importance lies in that it’s the last bastion for ISIL terrorists,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. The achievement in the province, in eastern Syria, immunizes Syria’s unity and confirms that the partitioning scheme in Syria has no chance to succeed, he added.

ISIL’s so-called ‘state’ has ended with the liberation of the town of Bou Kamal, Sayyed Nasrallah said adding that the fall of the province did not mean the end of the fight against ISIL. “We must work to attack the remnants of ISIL because it is a cancerous entity that can return,” he went on to say.

His eminence paused during his speech to thank the commander of Iran’s elite Quds force, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, “who was present in all battles not only in the last one, and contributed to major victories”. “Sulaimani was on the front lines, he only went for a few days when his father died and then returned to Bou Kamal to oversee the achievement there.

However, Hezbollah leader uncovered that the US air force secured an aerial coverage for ISIL, saying the terrorists were moving openly and the American Air Force even prevented the Russian warplanes from attacking the terrorists in Syria east of the Euphrates.

Sayyed Nasrallah accused the US of offering coordinates to the terrorist group, facilitating the withdrawal of ISIL when the group collapsed in Bou Kamal, and sending helicopters that evacuated ISIL leaders from the battlefields. “This is a scandal for the US administration and this has become exposed, as Turkey’s president has accused the US of supporting the ISIL financially.”

Sayyed Nasrallah made it clear that all the forces that thwarted the US scheme in the region by fighting ISIL will be put on terror blacklists, adding that ISIL will be recreated under different names.

Concerning the Iraqi achievement against ISIL, Sayyed Nasrallah said last week the Iraqi government announced the liberation of the last Iraqi city and province from ISIL control. “ISIL as an organization and a military structure has ended in Iraq and the Iraqi forces has reached the Syrian border,” Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out, adding “Hezbollah’s mission in Iraq has been accomplished with the Islamic State group’s defeat.”

“We had sent a large number of military advisers to Iraq. These brothers will return from Iraq when Iraq announces the eradication of the ISIL group. We will mull our presence in Iraq with the coordination of the Iraqi forces, if there’s no more need for our presence there our forces will withdraw to other areas where they are needed,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

On Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s surprise resignation from Saudi Arabia, Sayyed Nasrallah said: We are awaiting the return of the prime minister, we do not consider him as resigned until he returns, and we’re open to any dialogue and discussion in the country.

Sayyed Nasrallah paid condolences in the beginning of his speech to Iranians on the deadly earthquake that hit Kermanshah province last week.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, Iran, ISIL, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Saudia, Syria, USA, Zionist entity | Tagged: al-Bukamal |