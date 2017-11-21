US/Saudi/Israeli Alliance for Greater Regional Turbulence?

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

The alliance is beset by failures. Longstanding US/Israeli plans to redraw the Middle East map failed to achieve its objective so far.

Libya in North Africa remains an ungovernable cauldron of violence. Shias close to Iran run Iraq, not Sunnis like under Saddam Hussein.

US, NATO, Saudi, Israeli war on Syria failed – a major defeat for the imperial alliance.

US-orchestrated Saudi war on Yemen only achieved the world’s greatest humanitarian disaster, nothing else. Houthi fighters remain strong and resilient after two-and-a-half years of aggression on the nation.

Qatar foiled the Saudi-led embargo on the country. The US, Israeli, Saudi plot to reshape the Middle East remains in place – despite consistent failures.

So what’s next? On Sunday, Arab League foreign ministers met in Cairo, the session called by Riyadh to enlist support for challenging Iran, Hezbollah and the Houthis, plotting greater regional war and turbulence.

“We will not stand idly by in the face of Iran’s aggression,” Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubel roared, adding: “Iran created agents in the region, such as the Houthi and Hezbollah militias, in total disregard for all international principles” – an utter perversion of truth.

Egyptian foreign affairs minister/Arab League secretary-general Aboul Gheit sounded like a US/Israeli/Saudi puppet, saying

“Iranian threats have exceeded all boundaries and are pushing the region toward the abyss.”

Following Sunday talks, an Arab League statement said it “does not intend to declare war against Iran for the moment,” ominously warning that “Saudi Arabia has the right to defend its territory” – despite facing no external threats.

From Tehran on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted:

“Working with Turkish & Russian counterparts to build on ceasefire we achieved in Syria & preparing for inclusive dialog among Syrians.” “Irony is KSA accuses Iran of destabilization, while itself fuels terrorists, wages war on Yemen, blockades Qatar & foments crisis in Lebanon.”

Israeli military intelligence-connected DEBKAfile (DF) discussed London media reports, claiming Saudi king Salman intends naming crown prince Muhammad bin Salman his successor in days, perhaps this week.

DF quoted London’s Daily Mail, saying the new monarch once in power intends “start(ing) a fire in Lebanon, in the hope of Israeli military backing to crush Hezbollah, promis(ing) Israel billions of dollars if they agree.”

According to an unnamed source, the kingdom can’t confront Hezbollah without Israeli help. Washington would have to agree. Israel won’t attack Iran or Lebanon without US permission and direct or indirect involvement – a huge risk likely involving Russia, aiding Tehran like its Syria offensive against US-supported terrorists.

Aside from Israeli nuclear weapons (never used so far), Iran is likely more powerful militarily than Israel and Riyadh combined. If Washington joins their alliance, it’s another story altogether, risking Russian involvement, possibly turning greater regional conflict into global war.

According to the Daily Mail account, Saudi crown prince Salman and Netanyahu consider Iran the region’s greatest threat – despite the Islamic Republic posing none at all.

Riyadh and Tel Aviv want their major Shia run, sovereign independent rival eliminated. They disagree on strategy, according to DF, saying:

Billions of Saudi dollars won’t “persuade Israel to send the IDF to fight a war except in its direct national interest, even though Israel and Saudi leaders and military chiefs” agree about an Iranian threat – invented, not real.

According to an unnamed Daily Mail source,

“MBS (the Saudi crown prince) is convinced that he has to hit Iran and Hezbollah. Contrary to the advice of the royal family elders, that’s (his) next target. Hence why the ruler of Kuwait privately calls him the raging bull.” “MBS’s plan is to start the fire in Lebanon, but he’s hoping to count on Israeli military backing. He has already promised Israel billions of dollars in direct financial aid if they agree.” “MBS cannot confront Hezbollah in Lebanon without Israel. Plan B is to fight Hezbollah in Syria.”

AIPAC is involved in what’s going one, likely to enlist Trump administration support for war on Iran and Hezbollah, saying:

“For more than 30 years, Hezbollah has served as a de-facto arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).” “Its unmatched military and political influence in Lebanon allow it to: (1) facilitate Iran’s revolutionary goals, (2) promote the spread of Iran’s anti-Israel and anti-American ideologies, and (3) ensure that the Lebanese government is unable to stop the transfer of Iranian weapons across the Lebanese-Syrian border.” “In addition, it directly threatens Israel, props up the brutal Assad regime in Syria and jeopardizes Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

Iran and Hezbollah threaten no one. Washington, Israel and the Saudis threaten regional and global war.

Hostile rhetoric against Iran and Hezbollah from Washington, AIPAC, Israel and Riyadh may be prelude for greater regional conflict.

