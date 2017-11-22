SYRIAN WAR REPORT – NOVEMBER 22, 2017: ARMY LAUNCHES NEW MILITARY OPERATION IN EUPHRATES VALLEY

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

ISIS cells have unexpectedly captured 8 villages from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the northern Hama countryside.

ISIS captured Abu Hariq, Ma’sarah, Abu Kusur, Tulayhat, Aliya, Suruj, Abu Marw and Umm Sahnk. The village of Abu Khanadiq is contested.

This is the second time that ISIS has been able to seize a significant area in the region without facing any notable resistance. The incident confirms that ISIS is maintaining a strong presence in the so-called opposition-held area in Idlib and northern Hama and that its cells can operate there freely.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Hezbollah, the Tiger Forces and their allies have started a military operation to clear the remaining ISIS-held points on the western bank of the Euphrates. The Syrian military has also deployed reinforcements to the area from the government-held parts of Hasakah.

ISIS has a large number of mobile assault units operating in the Homs desert and the Euphrates Valley. This allows the terrorist group to conduct raids on the advancing government forces while avoiding direct clashes.

In Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, the SAA has restored full control of the Armored Vehicles Base after repelling a major militant attack there. The attack had involved members of Ahrar al-Sham and Faylaq al-Rahman.

Government forces have seized hilltops near the village of Beit Tima in the area near the Golan Heights. Earlier, the SAA established control over Kafr Hawar, Bayt Sabir, Beit Tima in the same area.

As the remaining ISIS-held area in Syria is shrinking, government forces are gaining more opportunities to conduct military operations against other militant groups across the country.

Click to see the full-size map

On November 22, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces captured the villages of Ajrama, al-Safsafah, Ksu Umm Saba, al-Jahlah, al-Dwair, Wadi Abu Jasim, Surat al-Kshma, Subaykhan and Gharbiyah on the western bank of the Euphrates River, south of the city of Mayadin in the southeastern Deir Ezzor countryside, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria.

Pro-government sources also reported that the SAA and Hezbollah launched a military operation north of al-Bukamal city to capture the villages located between al-Bukamal and al-Salihiyah. However, the SAA and its allies didn’t advance yet.



Click to see the full-size map

Click to see the full-size map

More

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hama, Hezbollah, Syrian Army, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: al-Bukamal, Deir Ezzor |