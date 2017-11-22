The Zionist Hate Campaign Against David Icke

Posted on November 22, 2017 by samivesusu

November 18, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

Campaign Against Antisemitism was desperate to cancel David Icke’s talk in Manchester last night.  Labour MP, Kate Green, worked hard on behalf of the Lobby. They all failed,  Icke’s talk, so i hear, was a great success. I looked into the ‘evidence’ levelled against Icke by the Zionist hate groups. There is nothing there as I prove in the following video..

https://youtu.be/HLKCrVrT88w

cover bit small.jpg

 If they want to burn it, you want to read it!

Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto, Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and  here (gilad.co.uk).

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, British Jews, Dictatorship, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Hate, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Political Correctness |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: