Boukamal and Soleimani at the Arab League meeting البوكمال وسليماني في اجتماع الجامعة العربية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

نوفمبر 23, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Many people may be overwhelmed by the accusatory content issued by the Arab Foreign Ministers against Iran, saying that we are in front of the expected escalation, contradicting the basic rules of politics of scrutinizing the content of the call which led eventually to the statement, simply it is nothing. The statement and the decision say many things that affect the Iranian role and Hezbollah, but there are three meaningful sentences that have been canceled from the statement. The first sentence is “According to the aforementioned the Arab countries decide to break their diplomatic relations with Iran” The second sentence is” The Arab League asks the UN Security Council to classify Iran as an incubator for terrorism and classifying Hezbollah as a terrorist organization” The third sentence is ” The Arab League stops the membership of Lebanon till the Lebanese government distinguishes itself from Hezbollah and takes procedures to prevent its interference in the Arab affairs” These sentences have been formulated and were the origin of the Saudi call for the Arab meeting, and were the reason of the high-ceiling language of the Secretary –General Ahmed Abou Al Ghaith before he discovered that he was reckless, because he was not notified of the variables and what they imposed of new changes.

It was unlucky coincidence in the fortunes of Al-Saud between the holding of their meetings and the repercussions of the resounding victory achieved in Boukamal; the Syrian border city with Iraq, the end of last strongholds of ISIS, in addition to the field role of the leader the General Qassem Soleimani in making this victory. When all the capitals of the world heard the echoes of this victory especially Washington, Paris, London, and Berlin they rushed to call Saudi Arabia to wait and to stay away from the escalation, because their priority has become the victory on ISIS. Europe knows the size and the importance of the role of Iran and Hezbollah in this confrontation, so it prepares itself to open up to the Syrian country according to the same priority despite its media participation through critical political words against what it called the Iranian role and dominance in the region, the Iranian interventions, and the Iranian missile program, but on the basis of sticking to the understanding on the Iranian nuclear file and protecting it. Washington which wanted the Arab meeting to escalate the situation against Iran and Hezbollah as a pressing and bargaining paper on Al Boukamal has been notified of what has happened in the morning so it said that the game is over, there is no justification for more escalation.

Once again it seems that the Gulf is away and separated from what is happening around it, it manages its battles foolishly, it wastes its prestige, status, and money with no achievements, it surrenders to an encouragement that it does not know its direction and objectives, it was surprised with its fall during the developments. This has happened after two months of the war on Yemen, when the Americans said that the deadline has ended, we are going to sign the understanding on the nuclear file, and this has happened with the escalation against Qatar once Russia entered the gas market and the understandings with the Americans about sharing the European market, the Americans said that there is no justification for escalation and we are ready for the mediation. For those who did not understand among the Gulf people and who follow them blindly as some of the Arab governments, the escalation against Iran has US function, tactically it was Boukamal and having control over it through the Kurdish armed groups affiliated to them, but it has ended with the entry of the Syrian army and its allies to it under the leadership of the General Soleimani through an expressive message, which is known well by the Americans, it is related strategically to devote the nuclear understanding with Iran with the Russian-Chinese participation in solving the nuclear crisis with North Korea.

The young people remain young even if they possess hundreds of billions and if they buy whom can think instead of them, the experience of the fall of Kurdistan was a sufficient lesson, wasn’t it?

The tampering with the representation of the Lebanese premiership is a game of adolescents is not it? It will be revealed by the days to come as well as the size of the Saudi losses.

Those who are afraid of wars are reading the plain speech rather than seeing the deep deeds.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 20, 2017

قد يؤخذ الكثيرون بالمضمون الاتهامي الذي صدر عن وزراء الخارجية العرب بحق إيران، ويقول ها نحن أمام التصعيد المتوقع، مخالفاً أبسط قواعد علم السياسة بالتدقيق في مضمون الدعوة التي خلص إليها البيان إجرائياً، وهي ببساطة لا شيء. فالبيان والقرار يقولان أشياء كثيرة «تشيطن» الدور الإيراني وحزب الله، لكن ثلاث جمل ذات معنى شطبت من البيان، الجملة الأولى، «بناء على ما تقدم تقرر الدول العربية قطع العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع إيران»، والجملة الثانية ذات المعنى «تتوجه الجامعة لمجلس الأمن الدولي لتصنيف إيران كدولة حاضنة للإرهاب وتصنيف حزب الله كمنظمة إرهابية»، والجملة الثالثة ذات المعنى، «تعلّق الجامعة عضوية لبنان لحين تمييز الحكومة اللبنانية نفسها عن حزب الله واتخاذها إجراءات تمنع تدخلاته بالشأن العربي». وهي جمل تمت صياغتها وكانت في أصل الدعوة السعودية المرفقة بالطبل والزمر للاجتماع العربي، وسبب اللغة العالية السقف للأمين العام أحمد أبو الغيط، قبل أن يكتشف أنه تهوّر وذهب بعيداً، لأنه لم تتم إحاطته بالمتغيرات وما فرضته من تبديل.

تزامن غير موفق في حظوظ آل سعود، بين انعقاد اجتماعهم وتداعيات الانتصار المدوّي الذي تحقّق في مدينة البوكمال السورية الحدودية مع العراق، ونهاية آخر معاقل داعش، والدور الميداني القيادي للجنرال قاسم سليماني في صناعة هذا النصر. فعندما وصلت الأصداء إلى عواصم العالم وخصوصاً في واشنطن وباريس ولندن وبرلين، تساقطت على رؤوس السعوديين الاتصالات التي تدعو للتريّث والابتعاد عن التصعيد: أوروبا لأن أولويتها باتت الانتصار على داعش، وهي تدرك حجم وأهمية دور إيران وحزب الله في هذه المواجهة، وتستعدّ للإنفتاح على الدولة السورية وفقاً للأولوية ذاتها، رغم مشاركتها الإعلامية في الكلام السياسي الانتقادي لما تسمّيه الدور والنفوذ الإيرانيين في المنطقة، أو التدخلات الإيرانية، والبرنامج الصاروخي لإيران، لكن على قاعدة التمسّك بالتفاهم على ملف إيران النووي، وحمايته، لكن واشنطن التي كانت تريد الاجتماع العربي التصعيدي بوجه إيران وحزب الله ورقة ضغط ومساومة على البوكمال، تبلغت ما جرى صباحاً، فقالت، انتهت اللعبة، فلا مبرر للمزيد.

مرة أخرى يبدو تهافت التهافت الخليجي، بعيداً عن الواقع ومنعزلاً عما يجري حوله، فيدير معاركه ببلاهة دونكيشوتية، تحارب طواحين الهواء، تهدر مهابتها ومكانتها وأوراقها وأموالها، بلا إنجازات، تستسلم لتشجيع لا تعلم مداه وأهدافه، وتفاجأ بسقوطه مع التطورات. هكذا جرى بعد شهرين من حرب اليمن، قال الأميركيون انتهت المهلة ونحن ذاهبون لتوقيع التفاهم على الملف النووي. وهكذا جرى مع التصعيد بوجه قطر، بمجرد دخول روسيا على الخط من بوابة سوق الغاز والتفاهمات مع الأميركيين حول تقاسم السوق الأوروبية، قال الأميركيون لا مبرّر لتصعيد ونحن مستعدون للوساطة. ولمَن لم يفهم من الخليجيين ومن يسير وراءهم ببلاهمة عمياء من بعض الحكومات العربية، التصعيد بوجه إيران له وظيفة أميركية، تكتيكياً كانت موضوع البوكمال، والإمساك بها بواسطة الجماعات الكرديّة المسلحة التابعة لهم، وانتهت بدخول الجيش السوري وحلفائه إليها يتقدمهم الجنرال سليماني برسالة معبّرة، يفهمها الأميركيون جيداً، واستراتيجياً تتصل بربط تكريس التفاهم النووي مع إيران بمشاركة روسية صينية في حلّ الأزمة النووية مع كوريا الشمالية.

الصغار يبقون صغاراً ولو امتلكوا مئات المليارات، واشتروا بها مَن يفكّر لهم، أليست عبرة كافية تجربة سقوط كردستان؟

أليس العبث بما تمثله رئاسة الحكومة اللبنانية لعب مراهقين ستكشفه الأيام وتظهر حجم الخسائر السعودية فيه؟

الخائفون من حروب هم أيضاً يقرأون ظاهر الكلام ولا يرون عميق الأفعال.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab League, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Iran, Iraqi Hezbollah, Lebanon, MBS, Michel Aoun, Nasser Kandil, Palestine, Russia, Saudia, Syrian Army, Yemen | Tagged: al-Bukamal |