‘Israeli’ Analyst Commenting on Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech: Kornet Threatens ‘Israel’

23-11-2017 | 12:43

Military affairs commentator in the ‘Israeli’ “Channel 20”, Noam Amir, commented on the latest speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah when he said that Hezbollah transferred Kornet missile to the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, considering that “those missiles threaten the ‘Israeli’ army.”



He further considered that “Kornet has a black history with the ‘Israeli’ army: the first is during the second Lebanon war [July 2006] when attacking the tanks that entered Lebanon and we saw how Hezbollah made those tanks ‘fly’ in the air, and the second incident when Hezbollah opened fire at a military convoy in the Sheb’aa Farms after the assassination of Samir al-Quntar.”

“This missile is very dangerous and advanced; and despite the fact that some heavy artilleries of the ‘Israeli’ army are supplied with a protection from this kind of missile, there is no doubt that this weapon must not reach Gaza, in case they really succeeded in transferring the Kornet to Gaza, then this of course is a failure for us because it shouldn’t have happened,” Amir added.



