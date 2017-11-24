General Suleimani Leaves a Letter to Owner of House He Dwelled in While Leading Al-Bukamal Battles

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The commander of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani left a letter to the owner of the house he dwelled in while leading the anti-ISIL battles in Syria’s Al-Bukamal.

General Suleimani apologized to the owner of the house for dwelling in it without his permission and expressed readiness to compensate for any damage he may have caused to the house, including his personal phone number in the letter.

General Suleimani also pointed out that he as a Shiite does not differ from the owner of the house who is Sunni, stressing that both follow Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and love His Family (P).

Source: Al-Manar Website

رسالة تركها اللواء الحاج قاسم سليماني قائد قوة القدس لصاحب المنزل الذي استقر فيه خلال قيادته لمعركة السيطرة على مدينة البوكمال، حيث اعتذر من صاحب المنزل لاضطراره المكوث في المنزل بدون اذنه وطلب منه مسامحته، وابدى الحاج قاسم في الرسالة استعداده لدفع ثمن أي ضرر لحق في المنزل ووضع رقمه الخاص في نهاية الرسالة وأكد أنه جاهز لفعل أي شيء يطلبه صاحب المنزل كما أشار الحاج خلال رسالته إلى عدم وجود أي خلاف بينه كشيعي وبين صاحب المنزل كونه من أهل السنة لأن الإثنين من أتباع النبي الأعظم ومحبي أهل البيت عليهم السلام.

