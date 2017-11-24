BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Lebanese actor, Ziad Itani, was arrested by the State Security Directorate General, Friday, after it was discovered he was spying on behalf of Israel.

Itani admitted to the Lebanese security forces that he was in constant contact with an Israeli intelligence officer in Turkey before he was apprehended on Friday.

 

According to a communique from the State Security Directory General, Itani was plotting to assassinate the Lebanese Interior Minister, Nihad Mashnouq, and former minister, ‘Abdel-Rahman Murad.

 

Itani will be formally charged in the coming days.