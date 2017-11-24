Prof’ Richard Falk on Trump and Being in Time

Posted on by samivesusu

November 22, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

In Taking Stock: One Year After Trump professor Richard Falk dissects the universe in which we live in the light of Trump’s reign. Towards his conclusion, Falk writes the following paragraph on Being in Time – A Post Political Condition.

“…as Gilad Atzmon persuasively argues in Being in Time, a politics of reason has been thrown disastrously off course by the impact of a liberal discourse infected by the taints of ‘political correctness’ and ‘identity politics,’ which substitutes conformity and allegiance for truth-seeking and acknowledgements of the impurities of social reality. Without a suitable discourse respectful of the contingencies and unevenness of reality we cannot find the pathways to humane political behavior. To be sure, the Mammonite discourse of the Trump brand of right-wing politics is certainly no better, offering a greed-saturated form of materialism that feeds the limitless appetite of the very richest among us while manipulating and repressing the rest of us. As Atzmon provocatively insists, this absence of a trustworthy discourse by which to express grievances and aspirations is why it clears the air to admit that our epoch has become ‘post-political,’ at least for now.” (https://richardfalk.wordpress.com)

I must admit that after what Falk went through following his endorsement of The Wandering Who? I expected him to stay away. I was obviously wrong. Prof Falk. Is a man of courage who speaks out and tells the truth as he sees it.

