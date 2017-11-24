Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(16 – 22 November 2017)

Palestinian child was wounded and arrested at the Intersection of “Gush Etzion”

Israeli forces continued to apply the collective punishment policy

A room in a house previously demolished was closed on grounds of collective punishment in Yatta.

Israeli forces conducted 57 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 9 similar incursions in Jerusalem.

66 civilians, including 6 children and 7 girls, were arrested.

19 of them, including the girls, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

A jewellery shop was raided in the center of Ramallah, and a kilo and half gold were stolen.

Israeli forces continue to target the border areas in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli authorities continue to make a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Two under-construction houses were levelled in al-‘Issawiyah and Sho’fat neigborhood.

Residents of Pop Mountain Bedouin Community were notified, east of the city, in addition to 6 buildings in al-Mattar neighbourhood, north of the city, in a prelude to demolish them.

Israeli forces continue settlement activities in the West Bank

5 houses and a sheep barn, north and south of the West Bank, were demolished.

Settlers set fire to lands in Burin village, south of Nablus.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

7 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

9 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (16 – 22 November 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian child at the intersection of “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, and arrested him. In the Gaze Strip, They also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea and open fire at farmers and houses in the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 17 November 2017, ‘Ezz al-Deen Karajah (17) from Halhoul village, north of Hebron, sustained wounds after being hit with several bullets when Israeli soldiers stationed at the Intersection of “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, opened fire at him. The Israeli forces claimed that the child attempted to run over a number of settlers, but he was arrested and taken by an Israeli military ambulance to “Hadasa- ‘Ein Karem” Hospital in West Jerusalem. Moreover, PCHR could find any local eyewitness to confirm or deny the Israeli claims, especially that this area has recently witnessed normal car accidents, but the Israeli soldiers claimed they were run-over attacks.

In the same context, Israeli forces continued to use force against the protests organized by Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders against the annexation wall, confiscation of lands and crimes of settlement expansion. During the reporting period, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of targeting fishermen in the sea, PCHR monitored the Israeli naval forces’ escalation against fishermen in the Gaza Sea although it was announced that the Gaza fishermen are allowed to sail to 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves that the Israeli forces continue their policy of targeting fishermen in their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats and opened fire at them 7 times; 3 of them in the north-western Beit Lahia and one in the western Soudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 18 November 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Younuis. Moreover, they fired flare bombs in the sky, causing fear among civilians. However, no casualties were reported.

On the same day, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Bureij, and east of Gaza Valley village in the central Gaza Strip. They recurred the shooting in the eastern side of al-Bureij on 20 November 2017.

Collective Punishment Measures:

As part of the collective punishment policy applied by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of and/or carried out attacks against the Israeli soldiers and/or settlers, on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli soldiers closed a room in a house belonging to the family of Mohammed Makhamrah in Yatta, south of Hebron. It should be mentioned that on 04 August 2017, the Israeli forces demolished this house as a punitive measure after their son, Khaled, carried out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on 08 June 2017. At that time, the Israeli vehicles could reach the room. The house is in the upper floor in a building where his brother, Ibrahim, resides the ground floor.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 57 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 9 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 47 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, in the West Bank while 19 civilians, including 7 girls, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

During the reporting period, among those arrested were 2 leaders from Fatah Movement namely, Hatem ‘Abdel Qader, who was arrested from his house in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of occupied Jerusalem, ‘Abdul Motaleb Abu Sbeih, who was arrested from his house in the Old City, in addition to the Director of Population Census in the Central Bureau of Statistics, ‘Issam Mohammed al-Khatib, who was arrested from his house in Hizmah village, northeast of the city. The Israeli forces also arrested 7 university students; 6 of them from Annajah National University in Nablus. They also raided a jewellery shop in the centre of Ramallah, and confiscated a kilo and half gold.

Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

As part of the settlement expansion projects, Israeli forces notified the residents of Pope Mountain Bedouin Community near al-Izzariyah village, east of occupied Jerusalem and adjacent to “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, to evacuate the houses and leave the area as a preamble to displace them. The Community is comprised of 57 families, including 320 individuals, half of them are children. The staffs installed iron rods in the ground and fixed military orders along with maps. ‘Attalla mentioned that the Pope Mountain has been targeted by the Israeli forces because its residents live within the E1Settlement zone. The area is inhabited by Palestinians from Arab al-Jahalin, who arrived at the area following their displacement from Negev in 1948. The distribution of these military orders came few hours after the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordering the Palestinian Bedouins living in communities to evacuate their houses in the vicinity of occupied Jerusalem, near Street No. (1), moving towards the Dead Sea.

On 20 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with staffs from the Engineering Explosives Department in the Israeli Municipality, moved into al-Matar neighborhood, n Kafer ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli municipality staff took measurements of 6 residential buildings in the neighborhood and declared the intention to blow up 6 residential buildings under the pretext that the buildings are close to the unused Qalandiya Military Airport, in addition to building a street in the area. These buildings include dozens of apartments, sheltering hundreds of civilians.

On 22 November 2017, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction house belonging to Sharif Mheisen in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. The abovementioned civilian said that the house was a structure added to his old house, where he has lived for years. The structure was built in 2015 on an area of 170 square meters. He added that he had to build the additional structure as the old house was too narrow for his 7-member family. The old house is comprised of a room, kitchen and bathroom.

On the same day, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction building in Sho’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied city. Mohammed Jamal Abu Khdeir, who owns the building, said that he was surprised that the Israeli forces cordoned al-Sahel neighborhood and the municipality bulldozers started demolishing his building without any prior warning. He added that the building was comprised of 2 floors and built on an area of 300 square meters.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of the demolition of houses and other civil facilities, on 16 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Adel ‘Awad in N’ilin village, west of Ramallah. The abovementioned civilian said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces surrounded his house from all sides without any prior warning, ordering his family to leave and starting to demolish it. The house was built on an area of 100 square meters and inhabited by 7 family members, including 5 children, five years ago.

On 22 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house in Faroush Beit Dajen village in addition to another house and a barrack used for sheltering livestock in al-Jaftalak village in the Central Jordan Valley.

On the same day, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished 2 under-construction houses in Batir village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of building without a license. Akram Bader, Head of Batir Village Council, said that the two houses are located near the village entrance from the south-eastern side. He added that the Israeli forces claimed that the two houses were not licensed although both were far away from any settlements or bypass roads.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 17 November 2017, Israeli settlers set fire to lands in Jabel al-Sabe’a, north of Burin village, south of Nablus. Dozens of dunums had caught fire before civilians and civil defence crews managed to control the fire.

On 18 November 2017, groups of 200 settlers under the Israeli forces’ intensive protection raided al-Nabi Younis Mosque, north of Hahloul, north of Hebron, to perform their Talmudic rituals as they claim this mosque is “Prophet Nathan Tomb.”

On the same day, a number of settlers living in “Karayat Arba’a” settlement established on Palestinian lands confiscated from east of Hebron attacked with stones houses belonging to the families of al-Matariyah and Abu S’eifan families near the settlement in Wadi al-Nasara area. As a result, the residents panicked, particularly children and women.

On 12 November 2017, dozens of buses carrying settlers under the Israeli forces’ intensive protection moved into Josef Tomb area in the eastern side of Nablus. The settlers performed their religious rituals and Talmudic prayers before leaving in the early morning.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 16 November 2017

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a coffee shop on Feisal Street in the centre of the city and checked ID cards of civilians, who were in the coffee shop. The soldiers then arrested Walid Lo’ai al-Ashqar (21) from al-Daheyah neighbourhood. They also raided and searched a number of houses and arrested 3 civilians, who were identified as Shadi Mohammed ‘Essa (22) from his house in al-Qdoumi building on Tal Street, southwest of the city, Ahmed Darwish (20) from Rafidiya neighbourhood, west of the city, and ‘Amid ‘Ayad (22) from his house on Kashikah Street in Ras al-Ein neighbourhood, south of the city. It should be noted that al-Ashqer and ‘Essa are students at An-Najah National University in Nablus.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Balatet al-Balad, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house Mousa Duweikat (22), Member of Students Council at An-Najah National University, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qalil village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nawaf Ibrahim al-‘Amer and then arrested his son Baraa’ (22). It should be noted that Baraa’ is a Law student at An-Najah National University.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ezza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’taz al-‘Essah and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street and Shaheen area in the centre of the city. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 4 civilians, including 2 brothers, namely Tamer Soboh, Hamzah Nawawrah, Mohammed and his brother Ibrahim Amin Hamidah.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Latif Ramadan (21), a student at An-Najah National University, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including 2 brothers, namely Mahmoud (18), his brother Abed Hani Abu Zaghah (20), and Mujahed Ahmed ‘Ali Abu al-‘Ezz (22).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Barqah village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa Mohammed Sa’ed Hejjah (32) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silat al-Thaher village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including 2 brothers, namely Mahmoud (41), Taleb Ismail Abdul Rahman Hantouli (37) and Wa’el Walid Mohammed Tawfiq Abu Dyyak (28).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Tawas village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in the vicinity of the village mosque. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Hakim Mohammed Abu ‘Arqoub (21), a student at Palestine Polytechnic University, and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until at approximately 08:50 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. The soldiers chased school students into the village streets at the end of the school day. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Sami al-‘Arouj (14) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and al-Mawriq villages in Hebron; and Howarah villages, south of Nablus..

Friday, 17 November 2017

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 and 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred more than once until approximately 10:20 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00, ‘Ezz Eden Ibrahim Karjah (17) from Halhoul, north of Hebron, was hit with several live bullets after Israeli soldiers stationed at the Intersection of “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, opened fire at him. The Israeli forces claimed that Karjah attempted to run over a number of settlers, but he was arrested and transferred via an Israeli military ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in West Jerusalem. The Israeli authorities stated that Karjah ran over a number of Israeli settlers by his Volkswagen- Caddy car and wounded 2 of them. The Israeli forces then opened fire at Karjah after he stepped out of the car. Two hours later, the Israeli Intelligence Service “Shabak” summoned Karjah’s father to investigate with him in “Gush Etzion” settlement, but later released him. In the evening, the Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved into Zoyoud area in Halhoul. They raided and searched the family house of Karjah. They later withdrew from the house, fixing posters on the house threatening those carrying out attacks saying that “The Israeli forces will take punitive measures against the attackers.” Moreover, PCHR could not find even one local eyewitness to confirm or deny the Israeli claims especially that that several normal car accidents happen in this area, but the Israeli forces keep claiming they are planned run-over attacks. Kareem ‘Ajwa, lawyer of the Ministry of Prisoner Affairs, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the medical condition of Karjah is serious and unstable as he is staying in the Intensive Care Unit in the hospital under the respiratory device and anesthetization.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Emrish, and ‘Azzoun villages, east of Qalqiliyah; Yasuf village, east of Salfit.

Saturday 18 November 2017:

At approximately 06:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah. They also fired flare bombs in the sky. As a result, civilians, who were in the area, panicked, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:50, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the center Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern areas. However, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Around the same time, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israeli, east of Gaza Valley (Johr al-Deek) in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands located in the eastern areas. However, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israeli, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern areas. However, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tal village, southwest of Nablus; al-Kume, al-Burj, al-Shoyoukh villages and Yatta in Hebron; and Far’ata village, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Sunday, 19 November 2017 :

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm and its camp. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Basel Mohammed Mahmoud Balidi (22) and Oseid Mohammed Ka’ibah (26) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Safa area. They raided and searched 3 houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child, and took them to “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. The arrestees were identified as Malek Bassam Mahmoud al-Tit (18), Bashar Yusuf Mahmoud al-Tit (18), and Mohammed Bassam Moneer Ekhleil (14).

At approximately 07:05, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued for 40 minutes. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Halhoul, and Sa’ir village in Hebron.

Monday, 20 November 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Faraj Mohammed Kharishah (19) and Ahmed Mohammed Nabhan (20) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli force moved into Ya’bud village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 house belonging to the families of Wadei’ Mo’yad Abu Baker (15) and Ahmed Bassam ‘Atatrah (17) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed near the Grand Mosque in the center of the village. They raided and searched 3 houses and then handed summonses to 3 civilians to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. The civilians were identified as Mazen Mahmoud Husain al-Tit (24), ‘Ali Samer Hasan Mufleh (21), and Hamzah Ibrahim Shehdah ‘Adi (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Duwarah neighborhood and the western area. They raided and searched 2 houses and then arrested Nasim ‘Atif Mohammed Shalaldah (21) and ‘Ala’a Mohammed Jaradat (20).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’men Abu ‘Aahour and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bil’in village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Abdullah Abdul Rahim Abu Rahmah (33), Mohammed Adeeb Abu Rahmah (29), and ahmed Mohammed Abu Rahmah (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Othman Gharib Zaher (22) and the arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah and stationed in Um al-Sharayet neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Ibrahim ‘Awaisah (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 10:15 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij, in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern areas. However, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin; Tal village, southwest of Nablus; Beit Awla, Deir Samet, and al-Burj villages in Hebron; Deir Ballot village, west of Salfit; Deir Estia village, northwest of the city; and Tulkram.

Tuesday, 21 November 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, west of Hebron and stationed in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Naser Mohammed Ghuneimat and then arrested his son Mohammed (16).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Abdul Hafith ‘Awad (29) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Ma’ali Valley in the center of the city. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed ‘Emad al-Haremi (23) and Mohammed ‘Adnan al-Masri (21) and then arrested them.

At approximately 14:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired several shells at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, al-Mawreq, and Nuba villages in Hebron; and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Wednesday, 22 November 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Rasmi Jaber al-‘Adrah and Yasser ‘Othman Abu ‘Aram. The soldiers also detained Maysoon Khalil al-Halis for few hours and then released her.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah and stationed in the center of the city. They raided and searched a jewelry shop belonging to Dawoud ‘ezz al-Asbah. The soldiers confiscated about 1.5 kilos of gold.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ward Dawoud al-Saifi (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Netham, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Theeb Saleh al-Tamimi (19) and then arrested him.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following Friday prayer on 17 November 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Collective Punishment Measures:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the city. They deployed between houses and closed the main road while a number of them raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Eid Shuhadah Mahkhamrah (38). It should be noted that his brother’s, Mohammed (50), 240-square-meter house in the second floor was demolished by the Israeli forces on 04 August 2017 as a punitive measure after Mohammed’s son Khalid carried out a shooting attack in Til Aviv on 08 June 2017, and caused the death of 4 Israelis. The Israeli forces left a 12-square-meter room non-demolished as the digger was not able to reach it. Following the leveling of the second floor, Mohammed’s family had to rent another house to live in it. The soldiers then locked Ibrahim’s family in one room while other soldiers closed with tin plates the door of the room that was left from Mohammed’s house. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities notified the family on 26 July 2017, to stop the construction work in the room. The notice that was signed by the Israeli legal consultant mentioned that “The family built and used the room violating the demolition and confiscation orders.” The notice gave the family 72 hours to evacuate the room to be demolished.

Mohammed Makhamrah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“On 04 August 2017, the Israeli forces demolished my house after they refused the petition that we filed via the Hamoked -Center for the Defense of the Individual and left a 12-square-meter room after the digger was not able to reach it. My family comprised of 7 members moved to live in a rented house while the family of my brother Ibrahim stayed in their house in the first floor, which cracked due to the demolition. During winter, the house was flooded with water due to the cracks, so we built a one-meter wall around the house to stop the water leakage to the house, while the abovementioned room stayed as it is and we did not use it. We then were surprised that the Israeli forces arrived at the house. The soldiers asked us what we were doing, so we informed them of the situation. On Thursday morning, 16 November 2017, a force of Israeli soldiers raided the house of my brother, Ibrahim. The soldiers closed the room that was left with tin plates.”

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 06 November Various goods 316 truckloads fuels 26 truckloads Construction aggregates 210 truckloads Various materials 14 truckloads 07 November Various goods 297 truckloads fuels 35 truckloads Construction aggregates 192 truckloads Exporting potatoes 6 truckloads 08 November Various goods 305 truckloads fuels 32 truckloads Construction aggregates 169 truckloads Exporting vegetables, fish, and clothes 10640 17 truckloads 414 wooden tiras Various goods 269 truckloads Cooking gas 11 truckloads 175110 Benzene 5 truckloads 75950 Diesel 17 truckloads 399360 Cement 61 truckloads 09 November Construction steel 3 truckloads Medicine 3 truckloads Calves and cows 30 truckloads Exporting potatoes, tomatoes, and vegetables 11 truckloads 263 wooden terrace Various goods 188 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 250890 Benzene 4 truckloads 75700 Diesel 19 truckloads 714900 Construction aggregates 195 truckloads Cement 45 truckloads 12 November Construction steel 3 truckloads Medicine 3 truckloads Humanitarian aid 3 truckloads Exporting vegetables and clothes 20 truckloads 537 wooden terrace Various goods 234 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 253200 Benzene 2 truckloads 20600 13 November Diesel 16 truckloads 368550 Construction aggregates 142 truckloads Cement 40 truckloads Construction steel 7 truckloads Exporting vegetables, fish, and Aluminum 14 truckloads 473 wooden terrace 14 November Various goods 221 truckloads Humanitarian aid 15 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 252640 Benzene 2 truckloads 37350 Diesel 19 truckloads 712450 Construction aggregates 150 truckloads Cement 65 truckloads Construction steel 9 truckloads Exporting potatoes 1 truckload 35 wooden terrace 15 November Various goods 243 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 254890 Benzene 4 truckloads 75350 Diesel 23 truckloads 675100 Construction aggregates 175 truckloads Cement 35 truckloads Construction steel 8 truckloads Exporting vegetables, fish, and Aluminum 17 truckloads 301 wooden terrace Various goods 244 truckloads Humanitarian aid 6 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 142,890 16 November Benzene 2 truckloads 38,350 Diesel 10 truckloads 330,300 Construction aggregates 134 truckloads Cement 49 truckloads Construction steel 1 truckload Exporting vegetables 8 truckloads 188 wooden terrace Various goods 190 truckloads Humanitarian aid 7 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 251,510 19 November Benzene 5 truckloads 113,800 Diesel 35 truckloads 113,0650 Construction aggregates 163 truckloads Cement 44 truckloads Construction steel 2 truckloads Exporting vegetables 14 truckloads 164 wooden terrace 20 November Various goods 234 truckloads Humanitarian aid 8 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 254,460 Benzene 4 truckloads 113,300 Diesel 24 truckloads 632,980 Construction aggregates 136 truckloads Cement 57 truckloads Construction steel 8 truckloads Exporting vegetables, fish, and palms 10 truckloads Various goods 183 truckloads Humanitarian aid 5 truckloads Cooking gas 12 truckloads 255740 21 November Benzene 4 truckloads 76000 Diesel 24 truckloads 410000 Construction aggregates 157 truckloads Cement 58 truckloads Construction steel 6 truckload

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(08-21 November 2017)

Category 08 November 09 November 10 November 11 November 12 November 13 November 14 November Patients 41 38 6 – 57 53 53 Companions 39 41 6 – 48 50 46 Personal needs 37 81 21 – 32 54 170 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael 7 8 1 – 7 5 12 Diplomats – 2 – – – – – International journalists 1 – – – – – 2 International workers 67 76 4 – 7 29 53 Travelersabroad 42 – – – – 1 81 Business people 95 80 4 – 130 98 86 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 7 6 – – 6 12 9 VIPs – – 1 – 2 1 2 Ambulances to Israel 4 5 3 – 2 4 2 Patients’ Companions 4 5 3 – 2 2 2

Category 15 November 16 November 17 November 18 November 19 November 20 November 21 November Patients 44 43 2 – 66 49 49 Companions 41 34 2 – 64 41 44 Personal needs 58 52 23 – 45 18 39 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael 1 13 21 – 15 4 12 Diplomats – – – – – – – International journalists 4 – – – 1 – – International workers 24 57 7 – 13 23 25 Travelersabroad 2 3 – – 1 – 52 Business people 86 78 4 – 113 81 69 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews – 7 – – 6 5 8 VIPs 1 2 1 – – 1 2 Ambulances to Israel 1 2 – – 2 2 3 Patients’ Companions 1 2 – – 2 2 4

Note:

On Tuesday, 14 November 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed one person, who works at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Tuesday, 21 November 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed one person, who works at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Thursday, 16 November 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 4 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Sunday, 19 November 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 5 persons to return to the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah : Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 18:30 on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Jareer village, northeast of Ramallah.

At approximately 11:40 on Friday, 17 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Sinjel village, north of Ramllah.

At approximately 13:20, a similar checkpoint was established near ‘Atarah village’s bridge, north of Ramallah.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (17) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrances to Ethna, Bani Na’iem and al-Shayyouk villages.

On Friday, 17 November 2017, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the northern and southern entrance to Ramllah, at the entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village.

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 18 November 2017, Israeli forces closed the entrance to Kherbit Qalqas, east of Hebron, after it was re-opened by the municipality. The Municipality officially informed that the Israeli authorities allowed toopen the entrance after closing it for over 17 days. The Israeli forces claimed that they did not receive any decision from the Israeli Civil Administration to allow Palestinians to open the entrance. On the same day, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Tarama village and at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 19 November 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village.

On Monday, 20 November 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Samou’a, Tafouh, Ethna, and Sa’ir villages.

On Tuesday, 21 November 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the western entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Raboud village and on Wad Abu Risha Road, west of Hebron.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (12) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 20:25 on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Friday, 17 November 2017, Israeli forces established 8 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village (was established 3 times), at the entrance to Kafur Laqef village ( was established 2 times), on the road between ‘Azoun and Jayyous villages, and at the entrance to ‘Asala village, east of the city.

On Monday, 20 November 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of Hijah village, east of Qalqiliyia; and on the road between Jayyous and Kafur Jamal villages, northeast of the city.

At approximately 01:40 on Tuesday, 21 November 2017, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to the village.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (6) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. At approximately 23:00 on Friday, 17 November 2017, the abovementioned checkpoint was re-established again at the mentioned entrance.

At approximately 19:05 on Sunday, 19 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafur al-Deek village. On Monday, 20 November 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established under the bridge of Askak village, east of Salfit; and at the entrances to Deir Balout and al-Zawiyia villages, west of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 18:00 on Friday, 17 November 2017, Israeli forces stationed at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Mohamed ‘Isaa Abu ‘Arqoub (24), from Tawwas village, west of Dura, south of Hebron.

At approximately 07:30 on Sunday, 19 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. In the meantime, they arrested 3 children while crossing the checkpoint heading to Deir al-Nizan School for boys in Deir al-Nizam village. The arrested children were identified as Ahmed Shaker al-Tamimi (16), Mohanad ‘Esam al-Tamimi (16), and Mohanad Hamza al-Tamimi (16).

At approximately 21:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ya’boud village, branching to the south-western side of Jenin-Nablus Street. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. In the meantime, they arrested Nimer Zaid Nimer al-Kilani (24), from Ya’boud village.

At approximately 02:45, on Sunday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. They then arrested Ali Abdullah Saleh Swidan (15).

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, 20 November 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Hawara checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Bahaa Mahmoud Marshoud (19), from al-Quds Street, south of the city; and Ahmed ‘Adil Hasan Marshoud (23), from al-Masaken al-Sha’biyia neighborhood, northeast of the city.

On Wednesday, 22 November 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Naqoura village, branching from Nablus-Jenin Street, northwest of Nablus. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. They then arrested ‘Izz al-Deen Mohamed Abu Dayiah (26), from Nour al-Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mahmoud Nimer al-Louzi, Abdullah Yousef Manasrah, and Hasan Mohamed Sajdiyia.

At approximately 01:30 on Monday, 20 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They then stationed in ‘Obaid neighborhood. The Israeli forces raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nadir Muhaisn and Zaki Sultan ‘Obaid and arrested both of them.

At approximately 00:00 on Tuesday, 21 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Aseel Hasonah (20) and the activist Zuhair al-Rajbi (45). Zuhair was arrested while Israeli forces were severely beating up his son Hazam (15) with gun butts when he was in front of his house. As a result, Hamza sustained wounds and bruises.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the Director of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, ‘Isam Mohamed al-Khatib, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa ‘Arafat and arrested his son ‘Arafat (24) and his daughter Rawan.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hatem Abed al-Qadir, a Fatah Leader and holding Fatah’s Jerusalem Affairs, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the Chairman of the Silwan Institutions Complex, Fawzi Sha’ban. They then arrested him and his daughter Ghidaa’ (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 civilians, including a Fatah Movement leader and 3 girls. The arrested persons were identified as a leader in Fatah Movement, Abed al-Mutaleb Abu Subaieh; Ali Ali al-Ferawi; Mais Ferawi; Roaa’ Balalah; and Suhair al-Salhi.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces for the second time within few hours moved into Beit Haninah, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adnan al-Natshah and arrested his daughter Dima (18).

Houses Demolition

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 20 November 2017, large force of Israeli soldiers accompanied with a staff from the Israeli Municipality Explosive Engineering Unit moved into Matar neighborhood in Kafer ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli municipality staff took measurements of 6 residential buildings in the neighborhood and declared the intention to blow up 6 residential buildings under the pretext that the buildings are close to the unused Qalandiya Military Airport, in addition to building a street in the area. These buildings include dozens of apartments, sheltering hundreds of civilians.

Emad ‘Awad, Head of Kafer ‘Aqab Municipality, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces moved into Matar neighborhood several times before and engineering crews took measurements of 6 buildings in order to demolish them by the Israeli forces under the pretext of to expand a street. The Mayor added that the Israeli forces put marks on the buildings that will be demolished; four of which belong to Shuhadah and al-Saleimah families. Ra’ed Hamdan, Spokesperson of the Kafer ‘Aqab Municipality, said that one of these buildings is uninhabited and the Israeli forces totally closed it. As for the rest of the buildings, they are inhabited by 80 families of around 300 members.

Ayman Romiyah, one of the inhabitants in Matar neighborhood, said that the families, whose houses threatened to be demolished their houses, received eviction notices in September 2017, but they did not take it seriously. The inhabitants were surprised 10 days ago with the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision, which allows the Israeli municipality to demolish the buildings within a month in a period starts from mid-November to mid-December. Romiyah added that the Israeli municipality staffs handed eviction notices to the families living in the abovementioned buildings 5 days before the end of the period set by the court. According to some inhabitants, the Israeli forces intend to expand a street that passes through these buildings, which were built years ago, allowing only private vehicles to travel on it while preventing public buses to pass.

At approximately 05:00 on Wednesday, 22 November 2017, Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction house belonging to Shareef Muhasin in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Shareef Muhasin said that a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into al-‘Issawiyia village and then imposed a security cordon. They also provided protection for the bulldozers that demolished the abovementioned house without a prior warning. Shareef also clarified that his under-construction house is a structure added to his old house built years ago. The additional structure was built in 2015 on an area of 170 square meters. He added, “I was forced to build the house because my 7-member family and I live in a house comprised of a room, kitchen and bathroom.” He also said that he received a demolition notice in late April and then headed to the Israeli Courts, but they insisted to demolish the house. Shareef pointed out that the Israeli Court ordered him to self-demolish his house, but he refused.

In the same context, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential building belonging to Mohamed Jamal Abu Khudair in al-Sahel neighborhood in Sho’afat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. Mohamed Jamal Abu Khudair said that he was surprised that the Israeli forces cordoned Sahel neighborhood and started demolishing his building without a prior warning as well. He added that his 300-square- meter building was comprised of 2 floors and built 2 months ago so he and his brother could live in. The Israeli forces also severely beat him up.

Settlement Expansion Projects

On Thursday evening, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with staff of the Organization and Construction Department in the Israeli Civil Administration moved into the Pope Mountain Bedouin Community near al-Izzariyah village, east of occupied Jerusalem and adjacent to “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, and fixed orders to evacuate the houses and leave the area as a preamble to displace them.

‘Attalla Mazar’ah, Head of Services Committee in Pope Mountain Community, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Community residents, comprised of 57 families, including 320 individuals, half of them are children, were surprised with the Civil Administration staffs under the Israeli forces’ protection moving into the area. The staffs installed iron rods in the ground and fixed military orders along with maps. ‘Attalla mentioned that the Pope Mountain has been targeted by the Israeli forces because its residents live within the E1Settlement zone. The area is inhabited by Palestinians from Arab al-Jahalin, who arrived at the area following their displacement from Negev in 1948. It should be noted that this order was signed by the military commander of the area on 01 November 2017. The order says, “After 8 days of issuing this declaration, each owner of property in the area included in this declaration shall evacuate their property according to this order.” This order also bans any construction works in the defined area, and no persons are allowed to enter or bring any property to the area for construction works.

The distribution of these military orders came few hours after the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordering the Palestinian Bedouins living in communities to evacuate their houses in the vicinity of occupied Jerusalem, near Street No. (1), moving towards the Dead Sea. The Israeli media stated that the decision was issued on Thursday at the end of a meeting held between Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of so-called “Jerusalem Perimeter Forum” and the Binyamin Regional Council. The Israeli media clarified that the meeting was about the tents and mobile dwellings inhabited by the Palestinian Bedouins in Palestinian areas overlooking Jerusalem between ” Ma’ale Adumim” and “Mitzpeh Yericho”settlements, which were classified as “illegal outposts” by the Israeli authorities.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 05:00 on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of Israeli Civil Administration and 2 bulldozers moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah and stationed in al-Muhalel area. In the meantime, other Israeli soldiers surrounded a house belonging to Mohamed ‘Adel ‘Awad and then the bulldozers demolished it under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohamed ‘Awad said to PCHR’s fieldworker that, the Israeli forces surrounded his house without a prior warning and ordered his family to evacuate the house. They allowed his family to vacate the house contents and then demolished it. The 100-square-meter house was comprised of one floor and sheltering 7 persons, including 5 children. The abovementioned house was built 3 years ago.

At approximately 10:30 on Wednesday, 22 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 bulldozers moved into the eastern side of Faroush Beit al-Dajan village, east of Nablus. They then demolished a 25-square-meter house belonging to Tawfiq Abed al-Rahim Haj Mohamed. The house was built of tin plates and donated by the European Union (EU). The abovementioned house was built 7 months ago and sheltered 4 members.

Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Jeftlik village, north of Jericho. They demolished a 150-square-meter belonging to Rajab ‘Abed. They also demolished a barrack used for breeding livestock belonging to Abu ‘Aran family under the pretext of non-licensing.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces demolished 2 residential houses in Batir village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Akram Bader, Head of Batir Village Council, said that the Israeli forces demolished 2 under-construction houses; one of them belongs to Nidal Abdullah. Akram Bader also pointed out that the two houses are located near the village entrance from the southeastern side. He also clarified that the Israeli forces claimed that the houses are not licensed although they are far away from any Israeli settlements or bypass roads.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 17 November 2017, Israeli settlers from “Ronim” settlement in Bureen village, set fire to lands in al-Sabe’a Mount, north of the village, south of Nablus. As a result, dozens of dunums were burned before civil defense crews could control the fire.

At approximately 23:00 on Saturday, 18 November 2017, a group of 200 Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, moved into al-Nabi Yunis Mosque, north of Halhoul, north of Hebron, and performed their Talmudic rituals. As a result, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and then threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces chased with the young men, closed the road, and fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters, and rubber-coated metal bullets in response. The Israeli forces later withdrew after the Israeli settlers left the area. Neither house raids nor arrests were reported.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, a number of Israeli settlers, from “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron, threw stones at houses belonging to al-Matariya and Abu S’ifan families, causing fear among women and children. The stone-throwing towards houses continued until Sunday dawn, 19 November 2017. No casualties among civilians were reported. Husni al-Matariyia said that the Israeli forces attacked his house and his siblings’ houses with stones, so all water tanks and plastic pipes on the roofs of the houses sustained damage.

At approximately 00:30 on Tuesday, 12 November 2017, dozens of buses carrying Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, moved into Joseph’s Tomb area, from the eastern side of Nablus. As a result, a group of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of the area, set fire to tires, and set up barriers on ‘Aman Street and around ‘Askar and Balatet al-Balad refugee camps. In the meantime, the Israeli forces topped the roofs of nearby houses, including Jamal Hazeem Dwikat’s roof in Balatet al-Balad, and then turned it into a military observation point. Neither casualties nor arrests among civilians were reported. The Israeli settlers performed their religious rituals and Talmudic prayers before their withdrawal.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

