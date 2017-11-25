Sayyed Houthi: Saudi Escalates Aggression on Yemen to Revenge for Defeat in Syria, Iraq

Posted on November 25, 2017 by uprootedpalestinians
Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Humanitarian Crimes, Humanitarian crisis, MBS, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, USA, War Crimes and Criminals, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: