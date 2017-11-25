Sayyed Houthi: Saudi Escalates Aggression on Yemen to Revenge for Defeat in Syria, Iraq

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi called on Saturday on the Yemenis to prepare themselves for the imminent Saudi escalation, considering that KSA aims to avenge for its defeats in Syria and Iraq.

On the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday, Sayyed Houthi stressed the importance of retaining the Prophet’s values and teachings for the Umma to attain salvation.

Sayyed Houthi also denounced the Saudi steps to normalize ties with the Zionist entity, considering that allowing a Zionist to enter the Prophet’s Mosque is a Saudi crime against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Source: Al-Manar Website

