65 ‘White Helmet’ Facebook Profiles Show They Are Pro ISIS, Pro Al-Qaeda

Posted on November 26, 2017 by michaellee2009

65 ‘White Helmet’ Facebook Profiles Show They Are Pro ISIS, Pro Al-Qaeda

“Evidence has emerged in the past that has all but proven that the White Helmets have connections to extremist groups.”

“News outlets that have called this a conspiracy in 2017 alone include the New York Times, Huffington Post, Business Insider and the Daily Beast.”

America, you are being scammed … another motion picture extravaganza from CIA studios in sunny California …

Inside Syria Media Center in coordination with Tim Anderson, an academic expert in economics and international politics from the University of Sydney, pondered the role of the U.S. in the standoff in Syria.

His friends have also carried out another investigation on the ‘White Helmets’ phenomenon.

We wish once again to refer to the so-called Syria Civil Defense. A well-maintained and coordinated project, it indeed deserves some attention.

The so-called Syria Civil Defense was founded in 2013 with the stated goal of rescuing victims of Syrian Government airstrikes. The members of this organization are known as ‘White Helmets.’ The Syria Civil Defense is said to be impartial with no connections to rebel groups, let alone extremist groups.The White Helmets have been lauded by the U.S. media as heroes and have been used to demonize the Official Syrian Government. This campaign has been incredibly effective, with the White Helmets being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, and a documentary about them winning an Oscar.

Evidence has emerged in the past that has all but proven that the White Helmets have connections to extremist groups. Despite this, the Western media continue to discount this evidence and call anyone sharing it a conspiracy theorist.

News outlets that have called this a conspiracy in 2017 alone include the New York Times, Huffington Post, Business Insider and the Daily Beast.

The public Facebook profiles of individual White Helmets members prove that a huge percentage of them have connections to extremist groups, or at least sympathize with them. Several Facebook profiles have been discovered before by others, but I have discovered many more.

A total of 65 White Helmet Facebook profiles are documented in this article. These White Helmets have praised suicide bombers, posted photos of Bin Laden and of ISIS flags.

The evidence here is so overwhelming that it begins to become comical. The world has gone mad, with an Academy Award nomination for the documentary covering what can be best described as a their ’performance’…

The White Helmets featured in this article have shown support for the following groups:
1. Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as Al-Nusra Front, later Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in the end: Syrian al-Qaeda branch.
2. Jund al-Aqsa, later known as Liwa al-Aqsa, formerly known as Sarayat al-Quds: al-Qaeda affiliated, some sources claim ISIS affiliated.
3. Ahrar al-Sham, known also as Harakat Ahrar al-Sham al-Islamiyya: Salafi islamists and jihadists, in the past has cooperated with the al-Nusra Front.
4. Jaish al-Islam, formerly known as Liwa al-Islam: Salafi islamists and jihadists.
5. ISIS, that is well-known to everyone.

Below are presented the FB accounts of up to 65 terrorists-islamists-jihadists-radicals, announcing to the whole world that they are members of the White Helmets.

Mohammad Jnued-
Posted in support of ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, Jund al-Aqsa and Ahrar al-Sham.

imageimage

image

image

image

image

image

Mohammed Albakry-
Posted images from Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda’s al-Manara al-Bayda media network, and of a dead Syrian Army soldier.

image

image

image

image

Laith Ahmed-
Posted in support of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Jabhat al-Nusra’s first rebranding attempt.

image

image

image

Muawiya Hassan Agha-
Posted video from Jund al-Aqsa of the execution of a Syrian Army soldier.

image

image

image

Mohammed Obed-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham.

image

image

image

Mustafa Alahmad-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham and Ajnad al-Sham.

image

image

image

Abdou Idilbi-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham.

image

image

Faisal Ruslan-
Posted in support of a JFS/al-Qaeda suicide bomber, calling the bomber a “martyr.”

image

image

Mohammed Yahya Jawad-
Posted JFS/al-Qaeda media releases.

image

image

image

Abdul Rahman-
Posted a photo of Zahran Alloush, former leader of Jaish al-Islam. Zahran Alloush had praised Osama Bin Laden in the past.

image

image

Mohammed Abdul Rahman-
Posted a photo of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of al-Qeada in Syria.

image

image

image

Ibrahim Abu Mohammed-
Posted in support of ISIS.

image

image

Majd Khalaf-
Posted a photo of ISIS member “Deso Dogg” as well as Ahrar al-Sham media.

image

image

image

image

Ahmed Ibrahim-
Posted photos of White Helmets with Jaish al-Fateh flags. Jaish al-Fateh is a jihadist coalition led by al-Qaeda. He also posts a photo of Abdullah Muhaysini, an internationally designated al-Qaeda terrorist.

image

image

image

image

image

image

image

Mustafa Ahmad Age-
Posted a photo of himself after the capture of Idlib in 2015. An Ahrar al-Sham flag is visible in the background.

image

Ahmed Khalid Salum-
Former rebel fighter.

image

image

Anoop shlash-
Posted a photo from Ahrar al-Sham of dead Syrian Soldiers.

image

image

Baibars torch-
Posted a photo of Osama Bin Laden and an ISIS style Black Tawhid cake.

image

image

image

Anmar Najjar-
Posted a photo of a child soldier with a corpse.

image

image

Yousef Ezzo-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.

image

image

Ahmed Abu Abdo-
Former rebel fighter.

image

image

Arif Soboh-
Black jihadist flag in his profile picture.

image

Name Unclear-
Posted in support of Jihadists.

image

image

Abdo Hassan Agha-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.

image

image

Mohammed Abu Ahmed-
Former rebel fighter.

image

image

image

G. Youseef-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda suicide bombers.

image

image

image

Mohammed Ali Pasha-
Praises dead Ahrar al-Sham fighters.

image

image

image

Ahmed Al Hammadi-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda. His children stand on a captured T-55 with guns in their hands. He calls his children “little Jaish al-Fateh.”

image

image

Ahmad Sallat-
Friend with someone who has al-Qaeda’s al-Manara al-Bayda media logo as their profile photo.

image

image

Yazan Zidane-
Posted in support of Jund al-Aqsa and Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda.

image

image

image

image

Ahmed abostif-
Posted a video of Abdallah Muhaysini, internationally designated al-Qaeda terrorist.

image

image

Abdulkafi Kayal-
Posted in support of JFS/al-Qaeda.

image

image

Jameel Haji Sulaiman-
Posted a photo of terrorist Abdallah Muhaysini.

image

image

Abo Monzer Kousay-
Posted pro-ISIS photos and photos from ISIS media.

image

image

image

image

Mustafa Ali-
Posted a photo from Ahrar al-Sham.

image

image

Khalid Mustafa-
Posted a statement released by Jund al-Aqsa.

image

image

Abdullah Alshaikh-
Praises JFS/al-Qaeda.

image

image

Fahad Abu Waleed-
Praises Zahran Alloush.

image

image

Adham Alhaji Yusuf-
Praises a “martyred” al-Qaeda fighter.

image

image

Ramadan alsado-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda. He is doing the Tawhid salute in his profile picture

image

image

image

Mohammed Abdul Qadir al Basha-
Praises Jihadist fighters.

image

image

image

Mohamad Altouma-
Pro-ISIS

image

image

Osama Abu Waleed-
Praises jihadist fighter.

image

image

Zachariah abdulkhaleq-
Pro-ISIS

image

image

Huseen Abohameed-
Former rebel fighter.

image

image

Samer Apge-
Former rebel fighter.

image

image

Name unclear-
Former rebel fighter.

image

image

Duraid Haj Hamod-
Posted photo from JFS/al-Qaeda and Ahrar al-Sham.

image

image

image

Hameed Shammah-
Posts a picture of a Jihadist fighter and uses the word “rawafid,” a derogatory word for Shias.

image

image

Haitham Abu Abdul ilah-
Posted a photo of two internationally designated terrorists, Adallah Muhaysini and Muslim Shishani.

image

image

Imad Haj Ali-
Posted in support of Jihadist fighters.

image

image

Ahmed Abu Abdo-
Posted photos talking about Jihad. “Jihad doesn’t need you but you need him…”

image

image

image

Nader Abu Mohamed-
Posted a photo of Zahran Alloush and Ahrar al-Sham media.

image

image

image

Mohamed Abu moaz-
Praises Zahran Alloush.

image

image

Rami dendl-
Pro-ISIS and al-Qaeda.

image

image

image

Hawa Suleiman Abu Muhammad-
Posted a photo from al-Qaeda’ al-Manara al-Bayda network.

image

image

Ahmad Alsheiko-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda as they captured territory in Idlib.

image

image

Abu Al-Walid-
Posted Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham media as well as a photo of Zahran Alloush.

image

image

image

image

T. Ahmed-
Posted a photo praising a dual White Helmet/Jund al-Aqsa fighter killed in battle in Southern Aleppo.

image

image

Sameh Abonaser-
Posted a photo of Terrorist Abdallah Muhaysini and of dead Syrian Army soldiers being desecrated.

image

image

image

image

Q. Alhaji Yusuf-
Posted in Support of Ahrar al-Sham and al-Qaeda.

image

image

image

Ahmad Njem-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.

image

image

Name unclear-
Posted photos of Idlib under the control of Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda.

image

image

image

Name unclear-
Pro-ISIS.

image

image

Name unclear-
This one is just clearly a Jihadist.

image

image

Follow the latest developments by reading Inside Syria Media Center
Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: