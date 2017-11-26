65 ‘White Helmet’ Facebook Profiles Show They Are Pro ISIS, Pro Al-Qaeda

Mohammed Albakry-
Posted images from Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda’s al-Manara al-Bayda media network, and of a dead Syrian Army soldier.
Laith Ahmed-
Posted in support of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Jabhat al-Nusra’s first rebranding attempt.
Muawiya Hassan Agha-
Posted video from Jund al-Aqsa of the execution of a Syrian Army soldier.
Mohammed Obed-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham.
Mustafa Alahmad-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham and Ajnad al-Sham.
Abdou Idilbi-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham.
Faisal Ruslan-
Posted in support of a JFS/al-Qaeda suicide bomber, calling the bomber a “martyr.”
Mohammed Yahya Jawad-
Posted JFS/al-Qaeda media releases.
Abdul Rahman-
Posted a photo of Zahran Alloush, former leader of Jaish al-Islam. Zahran Alloush had praised Osama Bin Laden in the past.
Mohammed Abdul Rahman-
Posted a photo of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of al-Qeada in Syria.
Ibrahim Abu Mohammed-
Posted in support of ISIS.
Majd Khalaf-
Posted a photo of ISIS member “Deso Dogg” as well as Ahrar al-Sham media.
Ahmed Ibrahim-
Posted photos of White Helmets with Jaish al-Fateh flags. Jaish al-Fateh is a jihadist coalition led by al-Qaeda. He also posts a photo of Abdullah Muhaysini, an internationally designated al-Qaeda terrorist.
Mustafa Ahmad Age-
Posted a photo of himself after the capture of Idlib in 2015. An Ahrar al-Sham flag is visible in the background.
Ahmed Khalid Salum-
Former rebel fighter.
Anoop shlash-
Posted a photo from Ahrar al-Sham of dead Syrian Soldiers.
Baibars torch-
Posted a photo of Osama Bin Laden and an ISIS style Black Tawhid cake.
Anmar Najjar-
Posted a photo of a child soldier with a corpse.
Yousef Ezzo-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.
Ahmed Abu Abdo-
Former rebel fighter.
Arif Soboh-
Black jihadist flag in his profile picture.
Name Unclear-
Posted in support of Jihadists.
Abdo Hassan Agha-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.
Mohammed Abu Ahmed-
Former rebel fighter.
G. Youseef-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda suicide bombers.
Mohammed Ali Pasha-
Praises dead Ahrar al-Sham fighters.
Ahmed Al Hammadi-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda. His children stand on a captured T-55 with guns in their hands. He calls his children “little Jaish al-Fateh.”
Ahmad Sallat-
Friend with someone who has al-Qaeda’s al-Manara al-Bayda media logo as their profile photo.
Yazan Zidane-
Posted in support of Jund al-Aqsa and Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda.
Ahmed abostif-
Posted a video of Abdallah Muhaysini, internationally designated al-Qaeda terrorist.
Abdulkafi Kayal-
Posted in support of JFS/al-Qaeda.
Jameel Haji Sulaiman-
Posted a photo of terrorist Abdallah Muhaysini.
Abo Monzer Kousay-
Posted pro-ISIS photos and photos from ISIS media.
Mustafa Ali-
Posted a photo from Ahrar al-Sham.
Khalid Mustafa-
Posted a statement released by Jund al-Aqsa.
Abdullah Alshaikh-
Praises JFS/al-Qaeda.
Fahad Abu Waleed-
Praises Zahran Alloush.
Adham Alhaji Yusuf-
Praises a “martyred” al-Qaeda fighter.
Ramadan alsado-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda. He is doing the Tawhid salute in his profile picture
Mohammed Abdul Qadir al Basha-
Praises Jihadist fighters.
Mohamad Altouma-
Pro-ISIS
Osama Abu Waleed-
Praises jihadist fighter.
Zachariah abdulkhaleq-
Pro-ISIS
Huseen Abohameed-
Former rebel fighter.
Samer Apge-
Former rebel fighter.
Name unclear-
Former rebel fighter.
Duraid Haj Hamod-
Posted photo from JFS/al-Qaeda and Ahrar al-Sham.
Hameed Shammah-
Posts a picture of a Jihadist fighter and uses the word “rawafid,” a derogatory word for Shias.
Haitham Abu Abdul ilah-
Posted a photo of two internationally designated terrorists, Adallah Muhaysini and Muslim Shishani.
Imad Haj Ali-
Posted in support of Jihadist fighters.
Ahmed Abu Abdo-
Posted photos talking about Jihad. “Jihad doesn’t need you but you need him…”
Nader Abu Mohamed-
Posted a photo of Zahran Alloush and Ahrar al-Sham media.
Mohamed Abu moaz-
Praises Zahran Alloush.
Rami dendl-
Pro-ISIS and al-Qaeda.
Hawa Suleiman Abu Muhammad-
Posted a photo from al-Qaeda’ al-Manara al-Bayda network.
Ahmad Alsheiko-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda as they captured territory in Idlib.
Abu Al-Walid-
Posted Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham media as well as a photo of Zahran Alloush.
T. Ahmed-
Posted a photo praising a dual White Helmet/Jund al-Aqsa fighter killed in battle in Southern Aleppo.
Sameh Abonaser-
Posted a photo of Terrorist Abdallah Muhaysini and of dead Syrian Army soldiers being desecrated.
Q. Alhaji Yusuf-
Posted in Support of Ahrar al-Sham and al-Qaeda.
Ahmad Njem-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.
Name unclear-
Posted photos of Idlib under the control of Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda.
Name unclear-
Pro-ISIS.
Name unclear-
This one is just clearly a Jihadist.
