A common occurrence, “anti-Semitic” graffiti written by a jew

Posted on by michaellee2009

Jew Confesses After “Antisemitism” Furore in Marseille: Jewish-Owned Shops Were Tagged with the Word “Juif”

Diversity Macht Frei — Nov 24, 2017

Last weekend in Marseille, graffiti appeared on the shutters of Jewish shops.

20/11/17

A feeling of fear and disgust at the same time. On Friday and Saturday nights, a series of tags was discovered on the even-numbered side of the rue Roux-de-Brignoles, in the 6th arrondissement. Troubling tags in which just the word “Juif” [Jew] was written on walls and shop fronts.

The businesses were not chosen at random according to representatives of the Jewish community of Marseilles, who are convinced of the antisemitic character of the inscriptions. “The shops and shop fronts chosen belong to members of the community,” warns David Assedou, an official at a synagogue in this sector of the town.

Source

The main Jewish ethno-activist group in France, the CRIF, quickly went into action.

CRIF Marseille-Provence must express its indignation following the antisemitic inscriptions found in the streets of our city centre last weekend.

… CRIf Marseille-Provence remains shocked by these acts. Writing the word “Juif” on a shop recalls the darkest hours of our History. We cannot tolerate such actions, either in substance or in form.

CRIF even disseminated this weak attempt at a meme.

Source

Other Jews also rushed to exploit it

*Dieudonné is a brown-skinned comedian in France who has been accused of popularising antisemitism and has suffered legal penalties because of that. (link)

But now…

The person responsible for the “Juif” tags that have appeared in recent weeks on some Marseille streets and which provoked strong emotion in the Jewish community was himself a Jew and created the tags without any political intent, police sources said on Friday after he turned himself in..

According to initial indications available on Friday morning, the tagger confessed after having seen the massive media coverage of his tags in recent days.

Europe 1

No doubt next year these “attacks” will appear in the annual chronicle of “the rising tide of antisemitism”.

Source

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: France, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu |