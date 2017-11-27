Bahrain: Serious Deterioration in Sheikh Issa Qassem’s Health

Posted on November 27, 2017 by michaellee2009

Sheikh Issa Qassem

A serious deterioration in the health of Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Al-Qassem was reported late Sunday, as the leading Bahraini cleric, who has been for months under house arrest by Al-Khalifa regime forces, is suffering from internal bleeding.

Bahrain Mirror Online Newspaper reported that the health condition of Ayatollah Qassem is dangerous, adding that the prominent Shia cleric lost half of his body weight.

The website said the health condition of Sheikh Issa Al-Qassem is worrying, indicating that the leading cleric is suffering from dangerous internal bleeding that needs hospital treatment.

Bahrain Mirror said the deterioration of Sheikh Q1assem’s health was due to hard conditions caused by the siege imposed by Al-Khalifa regime on his house in Diraz.

The website added that Sheikh Qassem’s family calls for an international medical team to be granted access to treat the leading cleric, stressing that any medical team which would be tasked by the regime can’t be trusted.

 

SourceBahrain Mirror

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Bahrain, MBS, Popular Resistance, Saudia, UAE |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: