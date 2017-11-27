Jews and American Wars

I believe that it would be fair to argue that when it comes to the WWII, Jews were vastly over represented in certain domains. They were, for instance, vastly dominating the demography of the Manhattan Project, They were building a “Jewish bomb”. However, in the battlefield their presence was rather minor as deputy FM Hotovely suggested.

I am not critical of people who avoid wars or even escape the battlefield. I would just suggest that if you do not plan to give up your life in a war, make sure that your Lobby doesn’t push for one.

If they want to burn it, you want to read it