Jews and American Wars

But what about WWII, how many Jews gave their lives on Omaha Beach? Wouldn’t you expect a large number of young Jewish Marines to jump into the freezing water of Normandy on June 6, 1944 (D-Day) in support of the liberation of Europe so the can save their Jewish brothers in the old continent?
A few years ago I visited US military cemeteries in Normandy – many fields suffocated with lines of crosses. I myself couldn’t spot a single Star of David. I thought to myself that the Jewish Marines must have been very lucky, they somehow managed to escape the German bullets and the ferocious Tiger tanks but I was obviously completely wrong. Steven Spielberg actually managed to find one!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HUf68gFGEE&t=2m2s
I believe that it would be fair to argue that when it comes to the WWII, Jews were vastly over represented in certain domains. They were, for instance, vastly dominating the demography of the Manhattan Project, They were building a “Jewish bomb”. However, in the battlefield their presence was rather minor as deputy FM Hotovely suggested.
I am not critical of people who avoid wars or even escape the battlefield. I would just suggest that if you do not plan to give up your life in a war, make sure that your Lobby doesn’t push for one.
