Al-Hariri’s options خيارات الحريري

نوفمبر 28, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When Moshe Ya’alon the former minister of the war in the occupation entity says that what was issued by the statement of the Arab foreign ministers is a copy of what Israel says in Hebrew, then the resigned Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri who is coming to Lebanon or who will retreat of his resignation has to think deeply in the options which he wants to take before he utters the first word before the President of the Republic, because it will draw a new track for him rather a new track for the country. Everyone have released from the obligations towards him through solidarity positions against what he has been exposed to as humiliation by his Saudi friends that he does not want to admit, as they released from the obligations towards the keenness on the consensus which led to the settlement which brought him to the premiership in conjunction with the election of the General Michael Aoun as a President of the Republic.

It is useful for Al-Hariri to pay attention that the settlement which is related to link the dispute over the differences towards the regional options will not be affected by a trivial accusation to Hezbollah of bombing Riyadh, while the talk about the description of Hezbollah with terrorism is something else that is only uttered by the Israelis and the Americans, while embroiling Lebanon of uttering it makes his staying as a prime minister impossible, and makes his nomination once again for the premiership if he resigned impossible too. It is useful for Al-Hariri to know and to be told by those who lived in the stage between the Israeli invasion and Al Taif Agreement that Saudi Arabia during the regime of Amin Gemayel was putting its importance to overthrow the resistance, and that the explosive of Bir Al-Abed which was put by Bandar Bin Sultan according to the confessions of William Casey the Director of the CIA in 1983 was targeting the resistance choice with “terrorism”. It is enough for the resistance and Hezbollah at its forefront what has been said by the Palestinian factions unanimously about their consensus despite their many disputes against any attempt of describing the forefront of the Arab resistance against Israel with terrorism.

Al-Hariri can ask for more detailed texts about the settlement that includes the non-involvement of Lebanon as a country in any regional axis, but he has to be aware that every text about Iran will be met by a text about Saudi Arabia whether by hinting or stating. Lebanon will not be a partner in any Saudi-Iranian confrontation, this is from the content of the settlement, but to be a partner with Saudi Arabia against Iran then it is a fault that will not be committed by Lebanon for the sake of ensuring the return of Al-Hariri to the premiership. Al-Hariri can consider the withdrawal of Hezbollah soon from Iraq enough if he wanted to talk about the national consensus, as long as there is no presence of Hezbollah in Yemen, Bahrain, and Kuwait and as long as the presence in Syria is subject to complicated equations that are related to the needs of the war on terrorism which did not end and which threaten the security of Lebanon, and in order not to grant Israel free profits that make it achieve its demands, as well as the position of the Syrian legitimacy, even when Hezbollah does not find a reason for its stay in Syria it will not do so in the context of Saudi –Israeli bazaar where buying and selling is clear.

Al-Hariri has to choose between playing a compromising role to absorb the Saudi fabricated tension, and then he will find the cooperation through finding solutions that do not grant Israel any gains, or to accept to be the guardian of implementing planned Saudi policy to appease Israel in Lebanon from within the agenda of the mutual commitments between the parties of the new alliance, so upon his decision the dealing with him will be determined, there is no alternative responsible, but there is a national and personal dignity which is not replaced.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 21, 2017

– عندما يقول موشي يعالون وزير الحرب السابق في كيان الاحتلال إنّ ما قاله بيان وزراء الخارجية العرب هو نسخة باللغة العربية لما تقوله «إسرائيل» باللغة العبرية، على الرئيس سعد الحريري المستقيل العائد إلى لبنان أو عن استقالته، التفكير ملياً بالخيارات التي ينوي اللجوء إليها، قبل أن ينطق الكلمة الأولى في لقائه مع رئيس الجمهورية، لأنها سترسم مساراً جديداً له، أكثر مما سترسم مساراً جديداً للبلد، فقد أبرأ الجميع ذمّتهم تجاهه بمواقف التضامن بوجه ما تعرّض له من إهانة يرفض الاعتراف بها، على يد أصدقائه السعوديين، كما أبرأوا ذمّتهم تجاه الحرص على التوافق الذي أنتج التسوية التي جاءت به إلى رئاسة الحكومة بالتزامن مع انتخاب العماد ميشال عون رئيساً للجمهورية.

– من المفيد للحريري أن ينتبه إلى أنّ التسوية المتصلة بربط النزاع حول الخلافات تجاه الخيارات الإقليمية، لا يغيّر فيها اتهام تافه كالذي يوجّه لحزب الله بقصف الرياض. أما الحديث عن وصف حزب الله بالإرهاب فكلام آخر، لا ينطق به غير «الإسرائيليين» ويستنطقون به الأميركيين، وتورّط لبناني بقوله يجعل بقاءه رئيساً للحكومة مستحيلاً، كما يجعل تسميته مجدّداً لرئاسة الحكومة إذا استقال مستحيلاً أيضاً، ومن المفيد أن يعلم الحريري وأن يُخبره الذين عاشوا مرحلة ما بين الاجتياح «الإسرائيلي» واتفاق الطائف، أنّ السعودية كانت مع نظام أمين الجميّل تضع ثقلها لإسقاط المقاومة، وأنّ متفجرة بئر العبد التي وضعها بندر بن سلطان باعترافات وليم كايسي مدير «سي أي آي» عام 1983، كانت استهدافاً لخيار المقاومة بـ»الإرهاب»، وأنه يكفي المقاومة وحزب الله في مقدّمة أحزابها، ما قالته الفصائل الفلسطينية بالإجماع عن توافقها، رغم خلافاتها الكثيرة، لأيّ محاولة لتوصيف طليعة المقاومة العربية لـ»إسرائيل» بالإرهاب.

– يستطيع الحريري أن يطلب نصوصاً أكثر تفصيلاً للتسوية، تتضمّن عدم وقوف لبنان كدولة في أيّ محور إقليمي، لكن عليه إدراك أنّ كلّ نصّ عن إيران يقابله نصّ عن السعودية بالتلميح أو بالتصريح، فلبنان لن يكون شريكاً في أيّ مواجهة إيرانية سعودية كلام مقبول، وهو من ضمن التسوية أما أن يكون شريكاً للسعودية بوجه إيران فتلك خطيئة لن يرتكبها لبنان كرمى لعيون ضمان عودة الحريري لرئاسة الحكومة. ويستطيع الحريري أن يعتبر انسحاب حزب الله قريباً من العراق كافياً إذا أراد البحث عن الوفاق الوطني، طالما أن لا وجود لحزب الله في اليمن والبحرين والكويت، وطالما أنّ الوجود في سورية خاضع لمعادلات معقدة تتصل بحاجات الحرب على الإرهاب وهي لم تنته وتهدّد أمن لبنان، وبعدم منح «إسرائيل» أرباحاً مجانية تحقق مطالبها، وكذلك بموقف الشرعية السورية، وحتى عندما لا يجد حزب الله سبباً للبقاء في سورية فلن يكون مقبولاً أن يفعل ذلك في سياق بازار سعودي «إسرائيلي» واضح فيه البيع والشراء.

– على الرئيس الحريري أن يختار بين أن يلعب دوراً تسووياً لامتصاص الاحتقان السعودي المفتعل، وعندها سيجد التعاون في إيجاد المخارج التي لا تمنح «إسرائيل» مكاسب، أو أن يكون الوصي على تطبيق سياسة سعودية مرسومة لإرضاء «إسرائيل» في لبنان، من ضمن جدول الالتزامات المتبادلة بين أطراف الحلف الجديد، وعلى خياره سيتقرّر كيفية التعامل معه، فليس ثمة مسؤول لا بديل عنه، بل ثمة كرامة وطنية وشخصية يجب أن تبقى معادلتها، لا بديل عنها.

