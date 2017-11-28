The aggravation of Al-Hariri’s situation in Saudi Arabia once again عودة في تأزّم وضع الحريري سعودياً

Posted on by martyrashrakat

نوفمبر 28, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Many signs of optimism which followed the TV interview of the Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri which suggested the Saudi intention to retreat from besieging the freedom of Al-Hariri and the permission of his return to Beirut have been dispersed, after the certainty that the plan of his detention has failed to achieve its goals. Despite many contradictory signs of what announced by Al-Hariri about his freedom the interview in itself was an expression of the Saudi intention to solve the problem, but what has happened after the interview has returned the contradictory impressions.

Two days passed after the interview, Al-Hariri said that he will return within two days, but he did not announce a specific date for the return but there was a tweet which is not necessarily that Al-Hariri has written or shared on his account, it said that after two or three days the return will be, which means an additional delay at a moment which it is supposed that nothing delays it, unless the decision of delay is beyond his control.

The visit of the Maronite Patriarch Beshara Al-Rai to Riyadh has got good TV and media coverage, from where the visit of Al-Hariri to the Patriarch was completely deprived, but it occurred in a secret mysterious way, neither the accompanying delegation of the Patriarch nor the journalists were able to observe the arrival of Al-Hariri and his exit or to take photos with him, but the Saudis have distributed a photo of the visit as what they have been doing for ten days with what they publish about the activities of Al-Hariri, under which they say that he is under his full freedom.

Al Mustqbal Bloc has returned in a new statement to the slogan” the priority is for the return of Al-Hariri” which it launched when it was at the peak of the concern about his fate, and which it abandoned in its second statement and replaced it with the Saudi pledge as a kind of reassurance in preparation for the freedom of Al-Hariri. So does the return to the slogan of the priority of the return along with the denial of the statements of the Deputy Okab Saqr that “the statements of the bloc express its position” represent the return of the concern about the fate of Al-Hariri?

This has been coincided with a change in the discourse of the Lebanese Forces Party and all those who called to deal with the resignation as a constitutional entitlement, and those who accused all the advocates of “the priority of the return of Al-Hariri” at their forefront the President of the Republic with ignoring the essence of the problem which they found in the confrontation with Iran and Hezbollah. After those have supported the call of the priority of the return of Al-Haririr for days, advocating the dealing of the President of the Republic with the crisis, they returned to the first call, by the way it is the position of Saudi Arabia which is not necessary if Al-Hariri will come back soon because he will then discuss what they called “the essences of the problem”.

The event which grants these doubts an extra exaggeration and increases the concern is what was circulated in the European sites as reports which seemed clear to be by Saudi planning, they link the fate of Al-Hariri with the Saudi detained Princes and businessmen, they talk about the rebellion of the princes and the businessmen against the request of the Crown Prince to contribute in financing his wars from their wealth, and their assignment of Al-Hariri to mediate with Iran to reach to a compromise that is related to topple the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the revealing of the endeavor and those involved in the process of US intelligence tracking, eavesdropping, and following-up, which Jared Kouchner has put it under the command of Bin Salman on the eve of arresting the princes and summoning Al-Hariri. It is feared that the distribution of these reports would be a prelude to direct Saudi official public accusations against Al-Hariri and to end with procedures that make his detention official and public.

What does increase the concern is the harsh dealing of the Saudi Crown Prince with the desire of the French President Manuel Macron to meet Al-Hariri. If the decision to release Al-Hariri was imminent, Bin Salamn would not hesitate to allow such meeting, and there would not be a reason to make Al-Hariri increase the deadline of the two days to more “two or three days”.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 15, 2017

– تبدّد الكثير من عناصر موجة التفاؤل التي أعقبت الحوار التلفزيوني للرئيس سعد الحريري، الذي أوحى بنيّة سعودية بالتراجع عن حجز حرية الحريري والسماح بعودته إلى بيروت، بعد التيقّن من فشل خطة احتجازه في تحقيق أهدافها، وكان الحوار بذاته، رغم ما فيه من إشارات عديدة معاكسة لما أعلنه الحريري عن حريته، تعبيراً عن نية سعودية بالحلحلة، لكن ما حدث بعد الحوار أعاد إشاعة انطباعات معاكسة.

– مضى يومان على الحوار، وقد قال الحريري في الحوار إنه سيعود خلال يومين، ولم يعلن موعداً محدّداً للعودة، بل ظهرت تغريدة يتيمة للحريري ليس هو بالضرورة مَن كتبها ووزعها على حسابه، تقول إنه من جديد «بعد يومين ثلاثة» سيكون موعد العودة، ما يعني تأخيراً إضافياً، في لحظة لا يفترض أن يتقدّم عنده شيء على هذه العودة، إلا إذا كان القرار بالتأخير خارجاً عن إرادته.

– حظيت زيارة البطريرك الماورني بشارة الراعي للرياض بتغطية تلفزيونية وإعلامية جيّدة، حرمت منها زيارة الحريري للبطريرك كلياً، لتتمّ بصورة سرية غامضة، لم يُتح للوفد المرافق للبطريرك وللإعلاميين ضمنه، ملاحظة وصول الحريري وخروجه، ولا التقاط صور وإدخال كاميرات، بل قام السعوديون بتوزيع صورة للزيارة أسوة بما يفعلونه منذ عشرة أيام مع ما ينشرونه عن أنشطة للحريري يقولون عبرها إنه بكامل حريته.

– عادت كتلة المستقبل في بيان جديد لشعار «الأولوية لعودة الحريري»، الذي تخلّت عنه في بيانها الثاني واستبدلته بمبايعة السعودية بما بدا نوعاً من التطمين تمهيداً لحرية الحريري، بعدما رفعت في بيانها الأول شعار الأولوية لعودة الحريري، يوم كانت في ذروة القلق على مصير الحريري، فهل تشكّل العودة لشعار الأولوية للعودة ومعها التنصّل من بيانات النائب عقاب صقر، بالقول «إنّ بيانات الكتلة تعبّر عن موقفها»، عن عودة القلق على مصير الحريري؟

– تزامن ذلك مع تبدّل في خطاب حزب القوات اللبنانية وكلّ الذين دعوا للتعامل مع الاستقالة كاستحقاق دستوري، والذين اتهموا كلّ دعاة «الأولوية لعودة الحريري»، بالقفز على جوهر المشكلة والتي رأوها بالمواجهة مع إيران وحزب الله، فبعدما اصطفّ هؤلاء مع الدعوة لأولوية عودة الحريري لأيام مؤيدين تعامل رئيس الجمهورية مع الأزمة، عادوا للنغمة الأولى، ومضمونها اتهام المتمسّكين بأولوية عودة الحريري، وفي طليعتهم رئيس الجمهورية، بالقفز عن جوهر المشكلة، وهي برأيهم المواجهة مع حزب الله. وهذا هو بالتالي مضمون الموقف السعودي، ولا داعي له لو كان الحريري سيعود قريباً، لأنه سيتكفل عندها بطرح ما يسمّونه جوهر الموقف.

– الحدث اللافت الذي منح هذه الشكوك جرعة من التزخيم وزاداً من القلق، ما تداولته مواقع أوروبية من تقارير بدا واضحاً أنها بتوقيع سعودي، تقدّم رواية لربط مصير الحريري بالأمراء ورجال الأعمال السعوديين المحتَجزين، تتحدّث عن تمرّد الأمراء والمتموّلين على طلب ولي العهد بالمساهمة في تمويل حروبه من ثرواتهم، وتكليفهم للحريري التوسّط مع إيران، للوصول إلى عناوين تسوية، ترتبط بإطاحة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وانكشاف المسعى والمتورّطين بعملية تتبّع وتنصّت ومتابعة مخابراتية أميركية، وضعت حصيلتها عبر صهر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، جاريد كوشنر، بتصرّف بن سلمان عشية ليلة القبض على الأمراء واستدعاء الحريري، ويخشى أن يكون توزيع هذه التقارير مقدّمة لتوجيه اتهامات سعودية رسمية علنية للحريري تتوّج قضائياً بإجراءات تجعل احتجازه رسمياً وعلنياً.

– يزيد من القلق بوجود تأزّم في وضع الحريري، التعامل الفظّ لولي العهد السعودي مع رغبة الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون بلقاء الحريري، فلو كان القرار بالإفراج عن الحريري قريباً، لما تردّد بن سلمان في إتاحة اللقاء لماكرون، ولا كان ثمة سبب لتجديد الحريري مهلة اليومين «بيومين ثلاثة».

