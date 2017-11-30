israel uses chemical weapons on Palestinian farmers

Posted on November 30, 2017 by michaellee2009

Three Palestinians Injured After Israeli Planes Sprayed Farmlands With Toxins In Gaza

 

30 Nov
6:39 AM

 

 

 

 

 

 

Israeli army planes sprayed, Wednesday, Palestinian farmland in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, with toxins and chemicals, wounding three Palestinians.

Medical sources in Gaza said the Palestinians suffered chemical burns, severe shortening of breath, and various types of allergies after being exposed to the Israeli toxins, while working on their lands, near the border area, in the eastern part of the coastal region.

They added that a special committee was formed to take samples if the toxins which were sprayed by the Israeli planes, to conduct the needed lab analysis.

The incident is part of a series of violations targeting the Palestinians and their lands, especially in areas close to the border fence, in the improvised Gaza Strip.

Advertisements

Filed under: Palestine, This is Zionism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Zionist entity, Jewish terrorism, Jewish Mentality |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: