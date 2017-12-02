70th Anniversary of the Greatest Blunder Ever Committed by the United Nations

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Posted on

Seventy years ago today the United Nations adopted UN Resolution 181, which partitioned Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state. It was an act which led to 70 years of bloodshed and turmoil in the Middle East, and was the greatest blunder ever perpetrated by the UN.

Apparently the Trump administration is now intending to perpetuate the blunder. According to Vice President Mike Pence, Trump is now “actively considering” how to make good on his pledge to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

