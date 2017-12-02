Is Trump a Fascist?

Posted on by samivesusu

By Gilad Atzmon

Progressives routinely apply the terms ‘fascism’ and ‘Nazism’ to anything of which they disapprove.

And naturally, The Guardian’s Richard Wolffe marches into the same trap. “Yet more proof: Donald Trump is a fascist sympathiser” was the title of his article last night.

“It was true after the racist mob in Charlottesville three months ago. And it’s still true today: Donald J Trump quite literally sympathizes with fascists,” Wolffe writes. But what makes Britain First or American ultra Nationalists into ‘fascists’ is not obvious.

Evidently, Wolffe doesn’t like Jayda Fransen and Britain First. He is not alone. I am also not a fan. But is Britain First ‘fascist’? Do they believe in socialism within a state? Or the socialism of a people? Equality of one race? Does Britain First preach equality of any sort? Fascism is a secularist viewpoint that rejects religion, the Guardian may need to explain to us how Fransen and her ‘Christian Patrols’ fit within the term ‘Fascism?’ And what about authoritarianism, do we have good reason to believe that Fransen is a tyrannical character of any sort?

Wolffe’s observation that “Fransen sounds a lot like the president of the United States.” is correct as far as it goes. And the American President was unapologetic about retweeting Fransen’s videos. While the entire British cabinet expressed frustration over the presidential endorsement of a British fringe right wing group, Trump showed the finger to Theresa and her kingdom.

But what specifically is Fransen saying that bothers Wolffe and others? Fransen is a rabid Islamophobe. She openly hates Muslims and devotes her time to inciting hatred against Muslims and Islam. However, Fransen and Britain First do not hate all foreigners and immigrants. Wolffe may not readily admit it, but Fransen and Britain First function as an extension of Israel’s long arm. Britain First openly supports Israel. Britain First, like the British Defence League, often waves Israeli flags and rallies for the Jewish cause to the point that one can hardly tell who is more Juif; Theresa May or Jayda Fransen. The following statement Fransen made in Poland resembles the official Likud party mantra for the Goyim:

“There is a cancer moving through Europe and that is Islam. Our children are being bombed, our children are being groomed and our government does nothing … Evil will not prevail.”

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump was accused by his Jewish opponents of inciting antisemitsm. Trump wooed his voters by pointing directly at Wall Street bankers, Soros and the Fed. Of course, a few days after his victory, Fox News informed us that Trump wasn’t anti Jewish at all, he was actually the ‘First Jewish President.’

Watch Jayda Fransen performing a “solidarity patrol” with the Jewish community

Trump and Fransen are not ‘Fascists;’ they are manifestations of Zionist power. And they are not acting alone. Jeremy Corbyn quickly and rightfully denounced Trump for circulating Fransen’s hateful videos. But what exactly is Corbyn doing to prevent the ongoing Zionist purge of his party now that it has been reduced to a laughable Orwellian grotesque? And what about Theresa Je Suis Juif May, is she any better than Fransen? I would like to know how many Syrian refugees May’s government has taken in. Last but not least, why do The Guardian and Wolffe work so hard to conceal the fact that the so-called ‘fascist’ Britain First is acting as an Israeli tool cultivating hatred in our midst? Trump is not a Fascist. He is a democratically elected right wing enthusiast. Trump is not a ‘national socialist,’ he is, in fact, a national ­uber capitalist. Trump was elected on a platform that pledged to combat immigration, build walls and seal American borders. Whether or not we are willing to admit it, Trump’s political agenda is indistinguishable from Jewish nationalism. The Alt Right model which Trump appears to support is inspired by the Zionist project. Not to see or accept this is nothing short of pathological denial. If Wolffe and the Guardian are concerned about Trump and Fransen, they had better transcend the banality of name calling and try to understand what exactly they are up against. Britain has already proved that it is not entirely impressed with the multi cultural agenda. Brexit was a clear sign of British mass fatigue. The West is growing nostalgic and calling people ‘fascists’ or ‘Nazis’ is not going to help, in fact it may prove to be counter effective. If they want to burn it, you want to read it

