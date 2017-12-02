Israel is at the Centre of the Flynn-Kushner Affair!

December 02, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Reported by Gilad Atzmon

The NY Times reports this evening that

“Mr. Flynn has also admitted lying to the F.B.I. about asking Russia and several other countries for help in thwarting an Obama administration foreign policy decision to permit the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution condemning Israel for building settlements in Palestinian territory. Russia nevertheless declined to delay or veto the measure, which the Security Council passed despite lobbying by Israel and the objections from the Trump transition team.

Some commentators have raised the question of whether such efforts by Mr. Flynn and the Trump transition team to lobby foreign governments in ways that conflicted with the official policy of the United States under the Obama administration before they took power were a violation of the Logan Act. That is a 1799 law that bars private citizens from interfering with diplomatic relations between the United States and foreign governments. But this statute has raised constitutional concerns and is generally considered a dead letter, meaning it remains on the books but is defunct.”