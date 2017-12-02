The Nakba – Let’s Support The Campaign Against Antisemitism

Posted on by samivesusu

Gilad Atzmon

Say No to Antisemitism!

The 1948 Nakba (catastrophe) occurred when more than 700,000 indigenous Palestinians (semites) were ethnically cleansed from their land, homes, villages and cities by the newly born Jewish State.

During the Nakba, many Palestinian villages were massacred. Between 400 and 600 Palestinian villages were wiped out while urban Palestine was almost entirely extinguished. The Nakba was fuelled by a crude racist agenda, namely Zionism.

Seven decades later millions of Palestinians are living in refugee camps in Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

