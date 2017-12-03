Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile on UAE Nuclear Power Plant

Yemeni rocketry force announced on Sunday it had fired a cruise missile on an Emirati nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.
In a statement released on Sunday, the rocketry force of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees announced that a cruise missile has hit a target in Abu Dhabi’s Barakah nuclear power plant.
The missile accurately hit its target, Yemeni military source Arabic-language al-Masirah television network.
The announcement comes three days after the rocketry force fired a mid-range missile on a Saudi target.
The missile attacks on Saudi and Emirati targets are in response to a brutal Saudi-led aggression which has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis since March 2015.
Source: Al-Manar
